Politics :  A mother and daughter stopped speaking after Trump was elected — here's their emotional first conversation 6 months later

In April, I posted a note on Facebook asking if anyone experiencing a division in their family since the 2016 presidential election would like to share their story.



I heard from a former college classmate named Rebecca, who lives in Montgomery, Alabama. She and her mother had basically stopped speaking since the election of Donald Trump. Rebecca asked her mom, Mary, if she would be willing to sit down for an interview.



Although Mary was reluctant, she eventually agreed, and I traveled to Alabama to talk to them both in an emotional sit-down interview at Mary's home in Mathews, Alabama.