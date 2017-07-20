Politics :  'A hero to our country': Bipartisan support pours in after John McCain's brain tumor diagnosis

John McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, announced Wednesday.
Lawmakers are responding to news that Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
McCain is expected to undergo treatment for a glioblastoma found during a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. That treatment could include chemotherapy and radiation.
It is unclear if, or when the 80-year-old Republican senator will return to Washington.
President Trump issued a statement following McCain's announcement, saying McCain had "always been a fighter," and that he and Melania sent their thoughts and prayers to McCain and his family. "Get well soon," the statement said.
Other lawmakers have been weighing in.
McConnell added that McCain "has never shied from a fight," and that he would "face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life." His statement finished offering prayers to McCain and his family.
Schumer added that he would be praying for McCain until he beat the disease.
Ryan added that everyone, Republican and Democrat, was behind McCain, and sent prayers for McCain and his family.
Sen. Rand Paul offered his prayers for McCain and his family. He added that he hoped for a "full recovery" for McCain.
Sen. Marco Rubio called McCain an "American hero."
A tweet sent from Rep. Steve Scalise's account said McCain was "one of the toughest people" he knows. The tweet said that Scalise, who is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot injuries, would be praying for McCain.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she was "privileged" to call McCain a friend, and would be praying for him.
Former President George H.W. Bush said in a statement, McCain "will meet this latest battle … with courage and determination."