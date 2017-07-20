Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  'A hero to our country': Bipartisan support pours in after John McCain's brain tumor diagnosis

  • Published:

John McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, announced Wednesday.

(Associated Press/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Lawmakers are responding to news that Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain is expected to undergo treatment for a glioblastoma found during a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. That treatment could include chemotherapy and radiation.

It is unclear if, or when the 80-year-old Republican senator will return to Washington.

President Trump issued a statement following McCain's announcement, saying McCain had "always been a fighter," and that he and Melania sent their thoughts and prayers to McCain and his family. "Get well soon," the statement said.

Other lawmakers have been weighing in.

Former senator and secretary of state Hillary Clinton tweeted that John McCain was "as tough as they come."

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey called McCain a "true hero."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called McCain a "hero to our country."

McConnell added that McCain "has never shied from a fight," and that he would "face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life." His statement finished offering prayers to McCain and his family.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer directed his statement to McCain, saying "you have always been a fighter."

Schumer added that he would be praying for McCain until he beat the disease.

House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a statement on Twitter saying McCain has "always been a warrior."

Ryan added that everyone, Republican and Democrat, was behind McCain, and sent prayers for McCain and his family.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito called the news "so sad," and called McCain a "true fighter."

Former President Barack Obama said "cancer doesn't know what it's up against."

Sen. Rand Paul offered his prayers for McCain and his family. He added that he hoped for a "full recovery" for McCain.

Sen. Marco Rubio called McCain an "American hero."

A tweet sent from Rep. Steve Scalise's account said McCain was "one of the toughest people" he knows. The tweet said that Scalise, who is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot injuries, would be praying for McCain.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she was "privileged" to call McCain a friend, and would be praying for him.

Former President George H.W. Bush said in a statement, McCain "will meet this latest battle … with courage and determination."

Vice President Mike Pence said "cancer picked on the wrong guy," offering prayers.

