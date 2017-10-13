Politics :  A family held by a Taliban-affiliated group for 5 years say they were 'defiled' and traumatized in captivity — here are all the horrific details

After being held by the Taliban affiliated Haqqani network for 5 years, the newly free Canadian-American couple describe the horrific conditions the endured.
The Canadian-American family that was held hostage for five years by the Haqqani network, a Taliban-affiliated insurgent group in Afghanistan, described the circumstances they were held in as a 'Kafkaesque nightmare,' and husband Joshua Boyle said his "children have seen their mother defiled.”
The family was rescued on Thursday after Pakistani security forces ambushed their captors. The family remains in an undisclosed, but safe, location in Pakistan, according to US officials, after Boyle refused to board a US transport plane over concerns about his background.
Boyle was formerly married to Zaynab Khadr, the older sister of Omar Khadr, a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, and the son of a prominent Al-Qaeda financier. Omar Khadr — then only 15 years old — was captured by US forces following a firefight that left a US Army Sergeant dead in 2002.
Here are some horrific details about the conditions they faced during their time in captivity, from The Toronto Star: