Politics :  A 2013 court document provides new details on the life of the Las Vegas shooter

A newly uncovered court testimony from 2013 revealed new details about Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas last week before turning a gun on himself.

According to a 97-page court deposition obtained by CNN, Paddock said he gambled as much as $1 million a night, hired a doctor on retainer to prescribe him Valium, and spent much of his time living out of Las Vegas casinos.

Paddock was deposed on October 29, 2013, as part of a civil lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, where he slipped and fell on a walkway two years prior, according to CNN.

The document has been turned over to the FBI as part of its investigation into the deadly shooting, CNN reported. Paddock's motive remains unclear.

Valium prescription

Paddock said he was prescribed Valium by Nevada doctor Steven Winkler, and that he kept Winkler "on retainer," although he didn't indicate how often he took the anxiety drug.

"He's like on retainer, I call it, I guess," Paddock said, according to CNN. "It means I pay a fee yearly. ... I have good access to him."

Side effects for the drug can include rage, aggressiveness, and irritability, CNN reported, adding it is unknown when Paddock last took the drug.

Paddock testified that he had no mental health issues, no history of addiction, and no criminal record.

Living out of casinos

Paddock said in the testimony that he split time traveling between California, Nevada, Texas, and Florida, at one point traveling as much as "maybe upwards of three weeks out of a month."

His reputation for high-stakes gambling almost always led hotels to provide him with free accommodation. He took advantage of the "comped" amenities hotels offered, such as the free bottle of sake he opened in 2011 — possibly the night of his fall — but didn't drink.

"I would open all sorts of things," Paddock told a lawyer in his deposition.

"And if you aren't comped at casinos, you wouldn't understand," he added.

Prolific gambler

Paddock described himself as "biggest video poker player in the world" and said that in 2006, at the height of his play, he averaged 14 hours of poker a day.

"I know some of the video poker players that play big. Nobody played as much and as long as I did," he said.

Paddock also went into detail about his gambling habits, painting the picture of a prolific gambler who sometimes wagered $1 million a night.

"Each time I push the button, it will range from $100 to $1,350," he said. When a lawyer commented that $1 million was "a lot of money," Paddock replied, "No, it's not."

Paddock said he usually wandered around Las Vegas casinos wearing sweatpants and flip-flops, and never went to the pool because, as he said, "I do not do sun."

There was no discussion about guns in the deposition, CNN reported, other than Paddock's comment that he had a concealed weapon license in Texas.

Paddock said in the lawsuit that his fall at the Cosmopolitian resulted in a lingering hamstring injury, but according to CNN, an arbitrator ruled in the hotel's favor.