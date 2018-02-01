Politics :  A 12-year-old girl is in police custody after 2 students were shot at a Los Angeles middle school

news

There are two 15-year-old gunshot victims, a boy and a girl, and three others with minor injuries from glass, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.



Two 15-year-olds were shot and a 12-year-old girl was taken into custody following an incident at a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, police said.

The gunshot victims include a boy who was shot in the head and is now in critical but stable condition, and a girl in fair condition who was shot in the wrist, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said at a press conference.

Three other victims between the ages of 11 and 30 received minor abrasions from the shooting, mostly due to glass, the officials added.

Los Angeles School Police Chief Steve Zipperman told reporters that the 12-year-old girl was a "person of interest" in the investigation. The shooting occurred in a mixed-grade classroom at Los Angeles' Sal Castro Middle School.

Shortly after the shooting, a girl could be seen being led away in handcuffs by police in video footage taken by local outlet KTLA, but it was unclear whether she was the person of interest to which police had referred.

The reported location of the shooting was a middle school classroom at the campus shared by Belmont High School and Sal Castro Middle school. The building remains on lockdown, but has been declared safe, Zipperman said.

"We will attend to the needs of these students who witnessed this very carefully, with the understanding that this is very traumatic," Zipperman told media.

Investigators have not yet found a motive for the shooting, nor determined whether it was intentional or merely a "terrible accident," LAPD deputy chief Robert Arcos said.

Zipperman said it's unclear how the suspect allegedly obtained the gun that was recovered from the scene, but added that the "proper prosecutorial procedures will occur" if authorities discover that it came from an adult in her home.

Mike Feuer, the city attorney of Los Angeles, told reporters that Thursday's shooting was a "very important call to action to every adult in our community who has a gun."

"You must store it safely and keep it out of access for any child to reach. It could result in a tragedy," Feuer said. "It could result in a suicide or a homicide or another situation which could easily have been prevented by responsibly, safely storing weapons."

