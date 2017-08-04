Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  56 pictures of President Obama discovering his inner child for his 56th birthday

Politics 56 pictures of President Obama discovering his inner child for his 56th birthday

  • Published:

Babies for Barack Obama.

null play

null

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barack Obama, the nation's 44th president, turned 56 Friday.

He's a Leo, and, incidentally, Leos are ambitious, magnetic, and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation's top job.

One of the staples of the Obama presidency has been a penchant candid photos of Obama holding babies and hanging out with children.

We've compiled some of the best.

Amelia Acosta and Matthew Spieser contributed to an earlier version of this post.

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend. play

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

(Getty Images)


Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009. play

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

(Getty Images)


Similarly sassy expressions.

Similarly sassy expressions. play

Similarly sassy expressions.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

Joy and babies in Las Vegas. play

Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

(Larry Downing/Reuters)


Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn.

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn. play

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


This baby got a little cheeky with the president.

This baby got a little cheeky with the president. play

This baby got a little cheeky with the president.

(Jason Reed/Reuters)


This kid will never take off that cast.

This kid will never take off that cast. play

This kid will never take off that cast.

(Flickr/The White House)


"What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!" he did not actually say.

"What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!" he did not actually say. play

"What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!" he did not actually say.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president's shoulder.

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president's shoulder. play

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president's shoulder.

(Associated Press)


Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office. play

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia. play

The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The signature fist-bump.

The signature fist-bump. play

The signature fist-bump.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


This baby gives Obama a fist-bump of his own.

This baby gives Obama a fist-bump of his own. play

This baby gives Obama a fist-bump of his own.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face.

Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face. play

Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


Keeping pace with children running through the White House.

Keeping pace with children running through the White House. play

Keeping pace with children running through the White House.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl hug in the Oval Office.

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl hug in the Oval Office. play

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl hug in the Oval Office.

(Lawrence Jackson/White House Photo)


A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS. play

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012.

The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012. play

The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


High five!

High five! play

High five!

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa. play

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Cool dad.

Cool dad. play

Cool dad.

(White House Flickr/Pete Souza)


Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit. play

Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


It's hard to say who looks more dapper.

It's hard to say who looks more dapper. play

It's hard to say who looks more dapper.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game.

The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game. play

The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window. play

Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Obama hoists his young pal.

Obama hoists his young pal. play

Obama hoists his young pal.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

A staring contest aboard Air Force One. play

A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


President Pied Piper.

President Pied Piper. play

President Pied Piper.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Holding House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California.

Holding House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California. play

Holding House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Blowing dandelions at Martha's Vineyard.

Blowing dandelions at Martha's Vineyard. play

Blowing dandelions at Martha's Vineyard.

(Pete Souza/White House Photographer)


An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House. play

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland. play

The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Sharing secrets.

Sharing secrets. play

Sharing secrets.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join the dancing in Mumbai, India.

First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join the dancing in Mumbai, India. play

First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join the dancing in Mumbai, India.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.

The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls. play

The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.

(Flickr/The White House)


The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.

The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wisconsin. play

The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Spelling out "Ohio" with some of the state's happiest residents.

Spelling out "Ohio" with some of the state's happiest residents. play

Spelling out "Ohio" with some of the state's happiest residents.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Trick or treat!

Trick or treat! play

Trick or treat!

(Flickr/The White House)


Peek-a-boo!

Peek-a-boo! play

Peek-a-boo!

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Bo, one of their Portuguese water dogs.

The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Bo, one of their Portuguese water dogs. play

The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Bo, one of their Portuguese water dogs.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)


The POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.

The POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge. play

The POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.

(Flickr/The White House)


The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan. play

The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


A young boy reaches up to touch the president's hair.

A young boy reaches up to touch the president's hair. play

A young boy reaches up to touch the president's hair.

(Pete Souza/White House Photo)


Secret secrets.

Secret secrets. play

Secret secrets.

(White House Flickr/Pete Souza)


One White House staffer is extra excited about this encounter.

One White House staffer is extra excited about this encounter. play

One White House staffer is extra excited about this encounter.

(White House Flickr/Pete Souza)


This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith.

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith. play

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith.

(White House Flickr/Pete Souza)


The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.

The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd. play

The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.

(Flickr/The White House)


Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.

Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn. play

Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.

(Flickr/The White House)


The president lets this first-grader touch up his hairdo.

The president lets this first-grader touch up his hairdo. play

The president lets this first-grader touch up his hairdo.

(Flickr/The White House)


Nice baby face.

Nice baby face. play

Nice baby face.

(Flickr/ The White House)


A presidential cheek pinch.

A presidential cheek pinch. play

A presidential cheek pinch.

(Flickr/The White House)


POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.

POTUS reaching out to a younger fan. play

POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.

(Flickr/The White House)


You've got something on your face.

You've got something on your face. play

You've got something on your face.

(Flickr/White House)


In his most natural state.

In his most natural state. play

In his most natural state.

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)


Hi! (Or bye!)

Hi! (Or bye!) play

Hi! (Or bye!)

(Flickr/The White House)


Hanging out with a Cub Scout.

Hanging out with a Cub Scout. play

Hanging out with a Cub Scout.

(Pete Souza/Instagram)


Top 3

1 Politics 'Don't put that guy in front of the cameras again': Fox News...bullet
2 Politics The North Korea crisis will get more dangerous in August —...bullet
3 Politics South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong...bullet

Politics

null
Politics How a plan to resettle 100 Syrian refugees blew up a small Vermont town
null
Politics The Marine Corps wants to turn some of its officers into PhDs
Jeff Flake voted for the Republican healthcare bills, and he could pay a political price.
Politics A vulnerable Republican senator just got brutal poll numbers after his vote on the Republican healthcare bill
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago on January 10, 2017.
Politics 17 of President Obama's most inspirational quotes