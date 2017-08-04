Politics :  56 pictures of President Obama discovering his inner child for his 56th birthday

Barack Obama, the nation's 44th president, turned 56 Friday.
He's a Leo, and, incidentally, Leos are ambitious, magnetic, and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation's top job.
One of the staples of the Obama presidency has been a penchant candid photos of Obama holding babies and hanging out with children.
We've compiled some of the best.
Amelia Acosta and Matthew Spieser contributed to an earlier version of this post.
The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend. (Getty Images)
Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009. (Getty Images)
Similarly sassy expressions. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Joy and babies in Las Vegas. (Larry Downing/Reuters)
Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
This baby got a little cheeky with the president. (Jason Reed/Reuters)
This kid will never take off that cast. (Flickr/The White House)
"What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!" he did not actually say. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president's shoulder. (Associated Press)
Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The signature fist-bump. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
This baby gives Obama a fist-bump of his own. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Keeping pace with children running through the White House. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl hug in the Oval Office. (Lawrence Jackson/White House Photo)
A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
High five! (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Cool dad. (White House Flickr/Pete Souza)
Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
It's hard to say who looks more dapper. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Obama hoists his young pal. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
A staring contest aboard Air Force One. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
President Pied Piper. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Holding House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Blowing dandelions at Martha's Vineyard. (Pete Souza/White House Photographer)
An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Sharing secrets. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join the dancing in Mumbai, India. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls. (Flickr/The White House)
The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wisconsin. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Spelling out "Ohio" with some of the state's happiest residents. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Trick or treat! (Flickr/The White House)
Peek-a-boo! (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Bo, one of their Portuguese water dogs. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge. (Flickr/The White House)
The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
A young boy reaches up to touch the president's hair. (Pete Souza/White House Photo)
Secret secrets. (White House Flickr/Pete Souza)
One White House staffer is extra excited about this encounter. (White House Flickr/Pete Souza)
This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith. (White House Flickr/Pete Souza)
The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd. (Flickr/The White House)
Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn. (Flickr/The White House)
The president lets this first-grader touch up his hairdo. (Flickr/The White House)
Nice baby face. (Flickr/ The White House)
A presidential cheek pinch. (Flickr/The White House)
POTUS reaching out to a younger fan. (Flickr/The White House)
You've got something on your face. (Flickr/White House)
In his most natural state. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Hi! (Or bye!) (Flickr/The White House)
Hanging out with a Cub Scout. (Pete Souza/Instagram)