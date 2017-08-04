Politics :  56 pictures of President Obama discovering his inner child for his 56th birthday

Barack Obama, the nation's 44th president, turned 56 Friday.

He's a Leo, and, incidentally, Leos are ambitious, magnetic, and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation's top job.

One of the staples of the Obama presidency has been a penchant candid photos of Obama holding babies and hanging out with children.

We've compiled some of the best.

Amelia Acosta and Matthew Spieser contributed to an earlier version of this post.

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

Similarly sassy expressions.

Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn.

This baby got a little cheeky with the president.

This kid will never take off that cast.

"What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!" he did not actually say.

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president's shoulder.

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

The signature fist-bump.

This baby gives Obama a fist-bump of his own.

Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face.

Keeping pace with children running through the White House.

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl hug in the Oval Office.

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012.

High five!

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Cool dad.

Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

It's hard to say who looks more dapper.

The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game.

Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

Obama hoists his young pal.

A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

President Pied Piper.

Holding House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California.

Blowing dandelions at Martha's Vineyard.

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

Sharing secrets.

First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join the dancing in Mumbai, India.

The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.

The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.

Spelling out "Ohio" with some of the state's happiest residents.

Trick or treat!

Peek-a-boo!

The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Bo, one of their Portuguese water dogs.

The POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.

The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

A young boy reaches up to touch the president's hair.

Secret secrets.

One White House staffer is extra excited about this encounter.

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith.

The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.

Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.

The president lets this first-grader touch up his hairdo.

Nice baby face.

A presidential cheek pinch.

POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.

You've got something on your face.

In his most natural state.

Hi! (Or bye!)

Hanging out with a Cub Scout.