Politics :  18-year-old YouTuber fooled Fox news by pretending to be 'antifa' and calling a police horse a 'racist Trump supporter'

When Fox News host Jesse Watters brought who he thought was an anti-Trump militant onto his show, he probably didn't expect to get trolled by an 18-year-old YouTuber.

A guest under the name of "Kevin" was first featured on Watters' World on July 15, Mediate reports. Claiming that "Kevin" was a member of the antifa leftist militant group, Watters skyped him in and asked him questions about an open letter he had claimed to write.

"It is time for liberals and progressives to lose their illusions about the anarchist movement and our tactics because, quite frankly, you have no one else willing to fight for you," the letter said.

Watters then tried to confront "Kevin" about instances of violence at antifa demonstrations and the opinons expressed in the letter. "Kevin" went on to blame specific instances of violence against "right-wing inflitrators," but say generally that violence was the proper defense against "racists and xenophobes" in what he called the "Drumpf" administration.

When asked by Watters if a police horse that had been stabbed earlier that week by a member of the antifa was a "racist Trump supporter," "Kevin" replied "yes," adding that the horse was "a tool of the police," who he said had become "increasingly intolerant."

But "Kevin" was actually BGKumbi, an 18-year-old vlogger with 27,000 followers on YouTube, who then posted the segment to his prank-heavy YouTube channel under the "comedy" label.

Some of BGKumbi's most well-known stunts include using a stuffed sailor doll named "Wilson" to prank call someone, wearing a trash bag on his head, and posting a video in which he "declares war" on the site 4chan.

That said, the unveiling of BGKumbi's identity did little to stop viewers from latching onto the horse nugget, with prominent alt-right Twitter users such as Paul Joseph Watson retweeting the clip as evidence against the antifa.