Politics :  17 photos show how intense protests in Venezuela are right now

Approximately 100 government supporters carrying pipes and other weapons stormed the Venezuelan National Assembly in Caracas on Wednesday, attacking legislators and journalists, Reuters reported.

The government supporters hurt at least 15 people, The Washington Post reported, citing government opposition leaders.

Reuters said that they injured three opposition legislators — one of them critically — and even robbed some of the journalists.

Venezuela has been in a state of crisis for some time now. The price of oil, which is the country's main export, has fallen dramatically, while the price of food has skyrocketed.

For the past three months, there have been intense anti-government protests in which at least 91 people have been killed. Most recently, a rogue police officer supporting the opposition attacked the Supreme Court by dropping grenades from a helicopter.

The protesters, who back President Nicolas Maduro, gathered outside the National Assembly building early in the morning, Reuters said. A few hours later, many of them ran past the guards and into the legislative halls, where the melee ensued.

See what happened below:

Government supporters pushed their way into the halls of the National Assembly, where opposition legislators had just labeled Maduro a dictator, according to Reuters.

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli, left, puts his hands up outside the legislative halls, next to fellow lawmaker Leonardo Regnault.

A government supporter tries to push past Stefanelli to escape out of the building.

More fighting then broke out.

The same government supporter was taken to the ground and struck multiple times.

A government supporter continues to be attacked by opposition leaders and supporters.

The government supporter eventually tried to escape the building.

Authorities eventually used tear gas to clear out the government supporters.

They also used fire extinguishers.

But the fighting apparently didn't stop. A government supporter wearing a red hat can be seen here attacking legislators with a flag.

Another can be seen here kicking a legislator.

A government supporter appears to be breaking a windshield with a pipe or club.

The government supporter seen inside was eventually arrested.

A National Assembly employee or aide received medical attention afterward.

Opposition lawmaker Americo De Grazia was reportedly knocked unconscious.

He was eventually taken away on a stretcher. "His family later said he was out of critical condition and being stitched up," Reuters reported.

As all of this was happening, President Maduro was attending a military parade celebrating Venezuela's independence day.