Politics :  16 people reportedly killed in military plane crash in Mississippi

16 people were reportedly killed after a KC-130 military refueling tanker crashed about 85 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi, on Monday afternoon, according to a WZTV report.

16 people were on the aircraft, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director. 12 bodies were reportedly recovered so far.

A Marine Corps spokesperson said that the aircraft "experienced a mishap," but provided no details as of Monday evening. An official at Mississippi's Greenwood Airport said the aircraft was being tracked by air traffic controllers and was affected by structural failure at 20,000 feet, according to WNCN.

Firefighters were battling flames ignited by jet fuel. Helicopters were also said to be searching the crash site, where debris was scattered for miles.

"We were driven away by several high-intensity explosions," said Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks.

The KC-130's primary duty is to provide aerial refueling for other aircraft and helicopters, and can hold up to 61,364 pounds of fuel.

Here's footage of the wreckage: