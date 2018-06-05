Police swarm home of high-school shooting survivor and gun-safety advocate David Hogg after prank phone call

news

The home of David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February, was "swatted" on Tuesday after a prank caller told law enforcement there was a hostage situation at the residence.

Hogg, who recently graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and has become one of the most prominent gun-safety advocates in the US in recent months, was not at his house when Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found out there was no hostage situation, Local ABC 10 News reports.

The Broward County sheriff's department also reportedly sent multiple units and a helicopter.

When the incident occurred, Hogg was in Washington, DC, with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights Award.

Hogg has been in the national spotlight as a gun-control advocate since the shooting at his high school in February that left 17 people dead. His efforts have led many to praise him, but he has also been bashed by conservatives and gun-rights advocates along the way despite his young age.

"Swatting" occurs when a prank phone call is designed to induce a large response from law enforcement to a particular address. It has had fatal consequences and led to felony charges.