Pictures show high-profile titans of business and politics arrive for Trump's first state dinner as president

President Donald Trump held a swanky dinner and hosted French President Emmanuel Macron amid a crowd composed of top officials and business leaders.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held their first state dinner on Tuesday night, honoring the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, amid the swanky, gold-themed backdrop of the White House State Room. Luminaries from the worlds of business and politics were in attendance.

Trump broke with tradition by not holding a state dinner during his first year in office. At the time, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there was no "singular reason" for the decision.

Political observers searched for meaning in Trump's decision to host Macron, suggesting Trump found some measure of camaraderie in his French counterpart, who, like him, rose to the presidency on an insurgent campaign.

Here are some of the high-profile guests who attended the event:

Cherry blossoms adorned the halls and the dining room was decorated with white sweet-pea lilacs.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)


President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


The Trumps and the Macrons pose for a photo before the festivities begin.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive ...

(Alex Brandon/AP)


... as well as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sanders

(Alex Brandon/AP)


Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall

(Alex Brandon/AP)


Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson join the festivities ...

(Alex Brandon/AP)


... along with defense secretary Jim Mattis and ...

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


... CIA director Mike Pompeo, with his wife, Susan.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


White House chief of staff John Kelly greets reporters with his wife, Karen, by his side.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


And here's the Vice President and Second Lady Mike Pence and Karen Pence.

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)


Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton showed up.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


As did commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)


National security adviser John Bolton and his wife Gretchen Smith Bolton were in attendance.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


House Speaker Paul Ryan, and his wife, Janna, were in the building.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Wolf stepped in ...

(Alex Brandon/AP)


... as did former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and his wife, Nancy.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


The chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts attended with his wife, Jane.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


The Trumps and the Macrons make their entrance.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)


