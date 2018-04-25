Pictures show high-profile titans of business and politics arrive for Trump's first state dinner as president

news

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held their first state dinner on Tuesday night, honoring the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, amid the swanky, gold-themed backdrop of the White House State Room. Luminaries from the worlds of business and politics were in attendance.

Trump broke with tradition by not holding a state dinner during his first year in office. At the time, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there was no "singular reason" for the decision.

Political observers searched for meaning in Trump's decision to host Macron, suggesting Trump found some measure of camaraderie in his French counterpart, who, like him, rose to the presidency on an insurgent campaign.

Here are some of the high-profile guests who attended the event:

Cherry blossoms adorned the halls and the dining room was decorated with white sweet-pea lilacs.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House.

The Trumps and the Macrons pose for a photo before the festivities begin.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive ...

... as well as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sanders

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson join the festivities ...

... along with defense secretary Jim Mattis and ...

... CIA director Mike Pompeo, with his wife, Susan.

White House chief of staff John Kelly greets reporters with his wife, Karen, by his side.

And here's the Vice President and Second Lady Mike Pence and Karen Pence.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton showed up.

As did commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary

National security adviser John Bolton and his wife Gretchen Smith Bolton were in attendance.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, and his wife, Janna, were in the building.

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Wolf stepped in ...

... as did former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and his wife, Nancy.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts attended with his wife, Jane.

The Trumps and the Macrons make their entrance.