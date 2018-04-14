Photos of US, UK, and French military strikes show just how close missiles got to Syria's capital city

news
The US, UK, and France hit Syria with air and sea launched missile strikes on Friday night and they seem to have struck the capital city, Damascus.
Observers on the ground reported hearing loud explosions and feeling the impact of missiles. "The city and the hills are surrounded by military facilities, and it appeared that these were among the first targets," The New York Times reports.
The US confirmed at a press conference led by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Joseph Dunford that one of the intended targets was a scientific research center in Damascus.
Photographers on the ground captured stark images of missiles over the historic city:
Missiles streaked across the sky above Damascus.
play
The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The strikes were in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack the Syrian government carried out.
play
Damascus skies are alight as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
These strikes seem to have hit the heart of the city.
play
Damascus is seen as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Syria's capital was rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky.
play
Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
As well as anti-aircraft fire.
play
Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus,Syria early April 14, 2018. (REUTERS/Feras Makdesi)
Smoke could be seen coming from the ground following the airstrikes.
play
Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The smoke lingered as night turned to day.
play
Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
And the sun rises.
play
The sun sets as smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Video from Damascus also showed how close the military strikes got to the city.