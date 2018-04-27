PHOTOS: North and South Korea just met for a historic summit and agreed to finally sign a peace treaty — here's how it unfolded

news

North and South Korea made history, as both agreed to finally pursue a peace treaty to end the decades-long war between them that ended in armistice in 1953.

Kim Jong Un also historically became the first North Korean leader to ever cross over to South Korean soil.

Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-In for a number of closed-door meetings.

The two discussed several pressing issues such as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as defusing military tensions along border, and potentially establishing economic cooperation between the nations.

The two planted trees, took a leisurely walk across a symbolic bridge before heading back to the Peace House at Panmunjom, where they agreed to finally pursue a peaceful end to the war that has left the peninsula divided.

And with a final joint-press release, the two ended a marathon summit that pointing to a positive future for both nations.

Here's how the event is unfolded live:

6:27 p.m.: Ri Sol Ju and husband Kim Jong Un posed next to Moon Jae-In and wife Kim Jung-sook for an opportune photo.

The Korean couples then headed to a banquet dinner with a menu carefully planned out and laden with symbolism. One dessert item in particular has caused grief with Japan over an age-old territorial dispute.

6:22 p.m.: Ri Sol Ju, wife of Kim Jong Un, arrived for a scheduled dinner with the South Korean president and his wife.

6:15 p.m. The leaders ended their conference and shake hands.

6:10 p.m.: Kim spoke after Moon: "It took us a long time to come together. And we have long awaited this moment. All of us."

6:03 p.m.: South Korean President Moon Jae-In began with first words.

Moon agreed to visit Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang later this year. The two also said that divided families on the Korean Peninsula will also be reunited during the year.

6:01 p.m.: In an unprecedented move, Moon and Kim share a hug.

6:00 p.m.: The two leaders raise each others hands in celebration of the event.

6:00 p.m.: The two leaders shake hands after the signing.

5:59 p.m.: The two leaders agreed to seek an end to the armistice agreement and sign a peace treaty in what is being hailed the "Panmunjom Agreement."

5:31 p.m.: Two podiums have been set up outside the Peace House, likely for a joint statement that will be delivered shorty.

5:20 p.m.: The two leaders have walked back into the Peace House.

A South Korean spokesman said earlier that the leaders agreed to "continue working-level negotiations to create a joint statement and to jointly announce the statement after an official signing."

5:10 p.m.: The leaders headed back to the Peace House for more talks.

4:45 p.m.: The two leaders look engaged in conversation as they paused for a chat along the bridge.

4:37 p.m.: The two leaders walked across a bridge together, another symbol of unity between the two nations.

4:30 p.m.: The two leaders planted trees together in a ceremony symbolizing unity and regrowth.

The two men reportedly used soil from mountains and water from rivers in each country to plant trees along the border.

3:52 p.m.: A South Korean spokesman held a press briefing, where he discussed the plans for the afternoon summit.

The spokesman said the afternoon summit is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. local time and will include several symbolic acts between the two leaders, including a tree plating ceremony and a signing ceremony.

The leaders are set to issue a joint statement before heading to a banquet dinner.

Responding to a question about resolving the issue of more than a dozen Japanese citizens who were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s, the spokesman said he was unsure of what content was discussed in the morning meeting.

2:40 p.m.: A spokesman for South Korea's Blue House said the two leaders had “sincere and candid” talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The spokesman added that the two spoke for 100 minutes, and also discussed improving relations, and seeking a formal peace settlement.

He added that Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, will join her husband in South Korea for dinner with Moon.

12:15 p.m.: South Korean government spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Kim told Moon that if he was invited to the Blue House, he would go "anytime."

12:00 p.m.: Security guards escort Kim Jong Un's motorcade back to North Korea. Kim returned to the North for a break, and talks are expected to resume this afternoon.

This is what it looks like when a dozen bodyguards run alongside a moving car.

10:15 a.m.: The leaders opened up their dialogue to the press. Kim made the first statements, followed by Moon.

During this session, Kim said he doesn't want history to repeat itself when it comes to the failed agreements from past summits.

9:40 a.m.: Kim's note added to the guestbook reads: “New history begins now.”

9:40 a.m.: Kim ceremoniously signs the guestbook at Peace House.

9:39 a.m.: Kim and Moon enter Peace House to conduct their closed-door meeting. They will deliver public statements following the meeting.

9:37 a.m.: Moon Jae-In shakes hands with the North Korean envoy; notably in attendance is Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Other attendees:

Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee

Kim Yong Nam, president of the People’s Assembly

Ri Yong Ho, minister of foreign affairs

Kim Yong Chul, head of national intelligence

9:36 a.m.: An overview of the scene outside the Peace House. On the left, the South Korean envoy, and on the right, the North Korean envoy.

9:34 a.m.: Kim does not salute the soldiers as he makes his procession. He appears to be breathing heavily.

9:34 a.m.: Moon Jae-In salutes soldiers as he proceeds to Peace House.

9:32 a.m.: Moon Jae-In and Kim Jong Un proceed down the red carpet.

9:31 a.m.: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In shake hands and pose for photos.

9:31 a.m.: Kim and Moon symbolically step back over the Demarcation Line into North Korea. The move was improvised and they hold hands while doing so.

This was a completely unscripted moment — which could have big implications when it comes to a potential meeting with President Donald Trump.

9:31 a.m.: Moon welcomes Kim across the Demarcation Line. This historic shot captured the first time a North Korean leader has ever stepped onto South Korean soil.

9:29 a.m.: Kim, still standing in North Korea, shook hands with Moon, who was standing in South Korea.

9:27 a.m.: Kim Jong Un arrives for the historic meeting.

9:20 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-In arrived at Peace House at the DMZ.