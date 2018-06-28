Over 86 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty, here’s proof

news

As of June 27, 2018, a total of 86,990, 970 Nigerians living in the West African country are living in extreme poverty.

The World Poverty Index ranked Nigeria as one of the poverty-stricken nations in Africa and the world at large.

The World Poverty Clock shows that Nigeria has the largest extreme poverty population.

Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world.

In a report by Quartz Africa, the struggle to lift more Nigerian citizens out of extreme poverty is an indictment on successive governments’ seeming administrative failure.

Increased population vis-a-vis increased poverty level

The world population index shows that Nigeria is with an estimated 180 million citizens in the country. This shows that the over 86 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty represents 44.2% of the country’s population.

By 2050, Nigeria might become the world’s third largest country with an estimated major population boom. The population boom is perceived to likely worsen the rate of poverty in Nigeria.

This sad state might likely truncate the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) move to end extreme poverty by 2030.

13 African countries form the bedrock of 15 countries across the world where extreme poverty is rising per World Poverty Clock data.

The sad news might affect the mission to end extreme poverty globally is already at risk.