  • Published:

Donald Duke has accused ex-Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala of leaving Nigeria poorer than she met it.

(ciarbnigeriaconference)
Two term governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has blasted former minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, saying she left the country poorer than she met it.

"With hindsight, I was vindicated, Ngozi, as Minister of Finance and Economy, despite massive revenue receipts, left Nigeria poorer than she met it,"Duke tweeted.

 

Duke made the allegation while reacting to Okonjo-Iweala's claims in her book, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines,’ that she was approached by the former governor not to accept her appointment as Finance Minister under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a series of tweets, an unhappy Duke explained his relationship with the former minister as well as what transpired between them when he met her in the United States of America.

"It's true I met with Ngozi when the rumors were swirling about her being considered for appointment. As “friends”, she having been literally dismissed from an earlier appointment as finance minister, I urged caution. I made no mention of adding or subtracting credibility to anyone or govt.

"It was “two friends” discussing careers. It ended there and she subsequently made her choice which I respected. However, I think it is in poor taste and demeaning of her to report a private conversation in whatever self laundering attempt she may be up to," he tweeted.

EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala over $250m missing from Abacha loot play Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Business news)

 

I mentioned Duke's name to put the story in right context - Okonjo-Iweala

Meanwhile, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has given her reasons for mentioning Donald Duke's name and explained what transpired between them in her book.

Reacting to Duke's statement at the Politics and Prose, Washington DC, the former managing director at the World Bank said wanted to put the story in context.

She said, “The thing wasn’t meant to say anything other than just to set the context for the story when I talked about Donald Duke.

Okonjo-Iweala, who also served as minister of finance under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003-2006, said she turned down Duke's advice, which he allegedly claimed was coming from a group of concerned people.

