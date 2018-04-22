Nude gunman kills 4, injures 3 at Nashville Waffle House

news

Nashville police said a man "shed his coat" and opened fire at a Waffle House at 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.

He reportedly killed four people and injured three before a patron "wrestled away the gunman's rifle."

The gunman then fled the scene nude. Police are seeking information on person of interest Travis Reinking.

A nude gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Nashville early Sunday morning, police said, killing four and wounding three.

A patron then "wrestled away the gunman's rifle" and he fled on foot, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.

Police are seeking information on person of interest Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old white man from Illinois. He may have been spotted walking near the Waffle House wearing no shirt and black pants.

"Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open," Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told CNN. "If you see this individual — if you see a nude guy walking around this morning — call the police department immediately."

Police were searching people's backyards for the gunman, according to this tweet WSOC TV found:

Police told CNN the motive so far seems to be random.

A witness told local ABC affiliate WKRN that the shooter arrived in a pickup truck, naked except for a jacket, and started shooting:

"This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family," the company said in a tweet. "We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."