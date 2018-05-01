news

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has hyped her husband, Muhammadu Buhari for his United States outing with President Donald Trump.

President Buhari made history on Monday, April 30, 2018, as the first Sub-Saharan Africa leader to visit the White House since the emergence of Trump presidency.

The two presidents discussed a wide range of issues including trade barriers between US and Nigeria, agriculture, diplomacy and sales of military equipment to help fight terrorism in the West African region at the White House.

In a Twitter post after Buhari-Trump meeting, Aisha Buhari via her verified account, @AishaBuhari said his husband and Nigerian President deserved some accolades.

“Dear President, you deserve some accolades,” she wrote with some of the photographs taken during Buhari’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC.

Her message generated diverse reactions from the social media:

Donald Trump commends Buhari

United States President Donald Trump commended President Muhammadu Buhari for fighting corruption and terrorism in Nigeria.

Trump said with the progress the Buhari administration is making in the corruption, investors from the US would want to do business in Nigeria.