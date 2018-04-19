Nigerian youths slam President Buhari on social media

news

Cross section of Nigerian youths on the social media have slammed Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari over his unduly diplomatic side for saying they (youths) are lazy to do anything especially the country is an oil-producing state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, expressed dissatisfaction with the country's young population who want the government to hand them everything on a platter.

“About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one"

“More than 60% of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free," President Buhari said in a video transcript shared on social media on Wednesday.

But Nigerians in a series of tweets using the ‘#LazyNigerianYouths’, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's claim on being lazy and depends solely on the nation's oil.

Elbea Fabrics‏ in a tweet said: "I am a Nigerian youth, I am working my socks out to get these fabrics (English cashmere and Swiss Voil) sold, so I don't depend on oil money. Please DO NOT BE LAZY TO RETWEET. Show you are not a #LazyNigerianYouths"

Another Nigerian, Elvis Tunde said "President Buhari is doing what he knows how to do best...disgracing Nigerians since the days of John The Baptist. This is what you get when you elect someone with a NEPA bill certificate. A mistake that needs to be corrected."

Nigeria's Vice President visits tech hubs in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari's statement came after his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo toured some tech hubs in Lagos.

The Vice President's statement on the tour is in contrast with the President's claim on Nigerian youths. Prof. Osinbajo had urged the young Nigerians to find innovative, creative ways to solve country’s challenges.

He said what strikes most is that there is so much going on in the tech space, so many young people; so many creative ideas.

"It’s just incredible. And that tells you what the future is going to look like. Already, as we always say, the future is here. I have seen for myself the sheer creativity. Practically every type of enterprise has been disrupted by the technologies that we see. And a lot of the payment systems that we have been seeing, a lot of the technology companies that we see are doing incredible things", the vice president said.

Youth as Nigeria’s greatest asset

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said Nigerian Youths are hardworking and not lazy. The presidential hopeful also stressed that the success of the country, as well as some of his businesses scattered across Nigeria, is as a result of the hardworking youths he has employed.