Nigerian senate says stealing of mace is a treasonable offence

news

The embattled Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta central) may be facing a treasonable felony for 'stealing' the Upper Chamber's symbol of authority, Mace.

The Nigerian senate described Wednesday's hoodlum invasion of the upper chamber as an assault on democracy and an obvious act of treason.

At the wake of plenary of Wednesday, hoodlums suspected to be led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta central) walked into the plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

The situation caused embarrassment as the Senate swiftly moved into executive session to determine the gravity of the issue and next line of action.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Upper Chamber's Spokesperson, in a statement released immediately after an executive session described the action as an "act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such."

"This action is also an affront to the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

"The Senate mandated the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Malam Lawal Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours."

The Senate, however, continues the plenary with a reserved mace as members of the Nigeria Police arrest the suspected Senator.

ALSO READ: Here's why senator led thugs to steal mace

Senate President speaks from Washington, D.C.

Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, speaking from Washington on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, where he is attending the Spring Meeting of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), lauded the swift reaction of his colleagues.

“With the way the Senate has defied those seeking to undermine it, we have sent out a strong signal that we are always ready to defend our constitutional mandate and nothing will deter us from this.

“I associate myself with the comments of the Deputy Senate President that we are ready to get to the roots of this assault on democracy and ensure that those who are responsible, no matter how remote, will be brought to justice”, Saraki stated in a statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity)

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

The lawmaker, who is representing Delta Central under the platform for the ruling party, APC, was suspended for 90 days over his remarks that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

A decision that did not go down well with the embattled Senator.