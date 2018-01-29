Nigerian President's golden recipe to end corruption in Africa

news

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has offered other African leaders a guide to fighting corruption in the continent.

The president, while formally opening the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, called for the strengthening of institutions, youth mobilization and justice system reforms as effective means of combating corruption in Africa.

The theme of this year’s summit is Winning the fight against corruption: a sustainable path to Africa’s transformation.

“Corruption is indeed one of the greatest evils of our time. Corruption rewards those who do not play by the rules and also creates a system of distortion and diversion thereby destroying all efforts at constructive, just and fair governance,” Buhari told the Summit.

President Buhari was elected as Nigeria’s president in 2015 based on his campaign promise to end corruption and address security crises in Nigeria.

These two goals, he has achieved to a considerable level. This prompted the AU to appoint him the Champion of the theme of the 30th AU Summit.

To him, strong institutions are a necessary tool for any country that hopes to win the fight against corruption.

“Strong institutions are a necessary condition in any society which aims to fight corruption. In building strong national and regional institutions, we must adequately empower our national anti-corruption agencies and insulate them from political influence,” Buhari advised.

“We have to encourage increased institutional collaboration between Law Enforcement Agencies and anti-corruption Agencies in order to win this fight.”

Re-orientation of the younger generation was also pushed by the Nigerian leader. He noted that corruption must be discouraged among the upcoming African leaders.

"In order to sensitise and engage our youth in the fight against corruption."

He also said: "AU member states to implement the extant legal framework on corruption and canvassing for the strengthening of the criminal justice system across Africa through exchange of information and sharing best practices in the enforcement of anti-corruption laws.”