Nigeria will miss the G7 summit 2018 as Kenya, Rwanda attend

Nigeria will miss out of the 2018 G7 summit scheduled to hold in Canada as Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and two other African countries join the train.

Invitations were extended to only five African countries by the host of the 2018 G7 summit, Canada.

The Nigerian government will miss out of the 2018 G7 summit scheduled to hold in Quebec, Canada between Friday, June 8, 2018, and Saturday, June 9, 2018.

A report by Financial Tribune website shows that invitations were extended to only five African countries by the host of the 2018 G7 summit, Canada.

The invited African countries are Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Seychelles, and Senegal.

Other invited countries are Argentina, Bangladesh, Haiti, Jamaica, Marshall Islands, Norway, and Vietnam.

The five African country representatives will join representatives of the core members of the G7 summit, Canada, France, UK, US, Germany, Italy, and Japan in La Malbaie, Charlevoix, Quebec city of Canada.

World leaders expected at the 2018 G7 summit include Justin Trudeau for Canada, President Emmanuel Macron for France, Angela Merkel for Germany, Giuseppe Conte for Italy, Shinzō Abe for Japan,Theresa May for United Kingdom, Donald Trump for United States of America, Jean-Claude Juncker for the European Union commission and Donald Tusk for European Union council.

Kenya president arrives Canada ahead of 2018 G7 summit

Already, Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Canada on Thursday, June 7, 2018, ahead of the G7 Summit in Quebec.

President Kenyatta, AllAfrica website reported, left the country to attend the 2018 G7 Summit following an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invitation when the two leaders met in April at Lancaster House, London during the last Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting.

Kenyatta joined his Nigerian counterpart, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as one of the African leaders invited to the 2017 G7 summit, which held at Taormina in Sicily, Italy.

The 2018 G7 Summit in Quebec will focus on issues that include investing in growth that works for everyone, advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, building a more peaceful and secure world, preparing for jobs of the future and working together on climate change, ocean, and clean energy.