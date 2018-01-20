Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Nigeria sets to begin cattle colonies to end farmers-herdsmen crisis

Politics Nigeria sets to begin cattle colonies to end farmers-herdsmen crisis

  • Published:

The implementation is expected to commence on Monday, January 22, 2018 as disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture.

Nigeria sets to begin cattle colonies to end farmers-herdsmen crisis play

Fulani herdsmen with their cattle

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Audu Ogbeh announced that the Federal government has concluded plans to begin cattle colonies in some states.

The minister disclosed this during his visitation to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria on Friday, January 19, 2017. He also said the National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a 10-member committee chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to see to the implementation of the project.

“We are happy that we are making progress in agriculture now. One of the most topical issues we have today is that of farmers and herdsmen clashes,” Ogbeh said.

“If we do not deal with it quickly, we run the risk of damaging the harmony and the co-existence of Nigeria as a country. The killings are getting too many."

"In our attempt to solve the problem, we have proffered certain solutions but perhaps we were not sensitive enough to Nigeria’s fragile sensitivities and suspicions.”

“Only yesterday, a committee was set up by the Vice President with members, most of them, state governors discussing this matter and resolving that states that are interested will begin work on this matter as soon as next week.”

Also Read: Cattle herders in Nigeria give 3 conditions for peace in the country

In recent time, the middle belt region of Nigeria has seen a high spate of clashes between farmers and cattle herders. The thrust of the conflicts is the unrestricted access to farmlands by herdsmen which in most cases lead to loss of farm produce.

President Buhari reacted to this issue by stating that it is overpopulation in Nigeria that has led to scarcity of land. Hence, both farmers and herdsmen are left to fight over the use of the scarce land space for farming or grazing of animals.

On how stakeholders reacted to the idea, Dr Ogbeh said: “When we spoke of colonies, we were immediately greeted with reactions that this was an attempt to cease Nigeria’s land and give to the Fulanis to colonise.”

“The intention is not for Fulanis or anyone to colonise any territory. It is to provide a haven for cattle to graze in peace under controlled environments to prevent the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.”

Top 3

1 Politics Meet the first female fighter pilots in Nigerian historybullet
2 Yemi Osinbajo 3 things Nigeria’s vice president told the world about...bullet
3 Politics India's latest missile test puts it closer to joining an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jacob Zuma might be the next African president to receive Mugabe’s treatment
Politics Jacob Zuma might be the next African president to receive the Mugabe treatment
patrick meehan
Politics Congressman who helps oversee government ethics reportedly used taxpayer money to settle a misconduct complaint from a former staffer
TIANJIN, CHINA - JUNE 27: Founder and executive chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab listens as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a speech during the World Economic Forum on June 27, 2016 in Tianjin, China. The annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting brings together business, economic and political leaders and former officeholders. (Photo by Wang Zhao - Pool/Getty Images)
Politics The government shutdown could ruin Trump and Congress' trip to the elite gathering in Davos
squats workout
Politics Critics slam lawmakers who complained that their private gym doesn't have towels because of the government shutdown