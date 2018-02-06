Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Nigeria orders ‘No Visa’ to foreigners without special skills

Politics Nigeria's government has signed a new law to to protect local jobs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nigeria is one of the favourite destinations for semi-skilled foreigners seeking employment opportunities across the world.

Nigeria orders ‘No Visa’ to foreigners, expatriates with no special skills play

President Buhari signing the Executive Order 5

(The Presidency.)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian government has issued an executive order which prohibits the granting of visas to foreigners competing with locals for jobs.

According to reports, the directive titled: Executive Order 5, was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, February 5, 2018, in Abuja.

The new order is aimed at improving local content in public procurement within science, engineering and technology components.

The president explained the rationale behind the new order ,noting that it is meant to improve the deployment of indigenous science, engineering and technology in the country's development.

“By this Order, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the Constitution, all procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007."

“The Executive Order also prohibits the Ministry of Interior from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.”

“It, however, notes that where expertise is lacking, procuring entities will give preference to foreign companies and firms with a demonstrable and verifiable plan for indigenous development, prior to the award of such contracts.”

Many foreign companies in Nigeria, especially those of Asian origin, usually employ their nationals as expatriates for  positions that can be filled by Nigerians.

 

Top 3

1 Politics Corrupt Nigerians to lose illegal wealth, properties to UK...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria gets data on assets of wealthy citizens from the UK,...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria produces 57℅ of the world’s Shea – Aisha Abubakarbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Mike Pence
Politics Mike Pence plans a united front with Japan and South Korea ahead of the Winter Olympics
Map showing areas where thousands of Cameroonians have fled from violence in the English-speaking southwest to to the border region.
Mohammed Monguno Nigeria pledges support to Cameroon over secession threat
Robert Mueller.
Politics Trump's legal team is stonewalling Mueller as he closes in on the White House
amtrak crash south carolina
Politics Federal investigators are trying to figure out what role a mechanical switch played in the Amtrak crash that killed 2 people in South Carolina