Nigeria orders ‘No Visa’ to foreigners without special skills

The Nigerian government has issued an executive order which prohibits the granting of visas to foreigners competing with locals for jobs.

According to reports, the directive titled: Executive Order 5, was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, February 5, 2018, in Abuja.

The new order is aimed at improving local content in public procurement within science, engineering and technology components.

The president explained the rationale behind the new order ,noting that it is meant to improve the deployment of indigenous science, engineering and technology in the country's development.

“By this Order, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the Constitution, all procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007."

“The Executive Order also prohibits the Ministry of Interior from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.”

“It, however, notes that where expertise is lacking, procuring entities will give preference to foreign companies and firms with a demonstrable and verifiable plan for indigenous development, prior to the award of such contracts.”

Many foreign companies in Nigeria, especially those of Asian origin, usually employ their nationals as expatriates for positions that can be filled by Nigerians.