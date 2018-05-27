news

The Nigerian government said it will soon split the country's 31 years old Postal Service (NIPOST) into five companies and make it a profitable venture.

The Nigerian Postal Service, is a government-owned and operated corporation, established in 1987 to provide postal services in the country.

Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Nigeria's communications minister disclosed this while speaking at the 4th series of the INDO-AFRICA ICT EXPO 2018 on Digital Transformation in Lagos on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Barrister Shittu explained the plan is to transform NIPOST from transmission of letters and postal materials to a profitable venture.

The companies, according to the minister are:

NIPOST Banking and Insurance Company NIPOST Property and Development Company NIPOST Transport Company NIPOST e-Commerce Services and NIPOST e-Government Services Company.

“These five new companies are platforms within which investors can make enquiries, come in and invest; the opportunities within these five companies will be limitless, “Shittu stated.

The Minister called on the private sector, particularly those whose businesses are driven by Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to take full opportunity of the Indo-Africa ICT Expo.

According to him: “It is not enough for Nigerian businesses to be mere marketers of ICT products and services.

“They must rather collaborate with the right group to establish ICT platforms and factories that will promote skills training and employment opportunities in the country."

“Foreign ICT companies that want to do business in Nigeria must be prepared to establish ICT factories in Nigeria.”

Also READ: What you probably didn't know about Nigerian postal code

Why is government splitting NIPOST

The minister noted that the NIPOST banking and insurance services are in line with the CBN’s financial inclusion drive assuring that the agency will leverage on its 1,500 locations across the country.

In 2012, the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with stakeholders launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy with the aim to further reducing the exclusion rate to 20% by 2020.