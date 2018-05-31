Nigeria has reduced age limits to allow young people contest

news

The Bill which is now an Act of parliament reduced the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership and State lawmakers from 30 to 25.

President Buhari who is seeking re-election for another term in office advised the youths to postpone their presidential ambitions till after 2019.

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 31, 2018, signed the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law. The bill which was passed by the National Assembly in 2017 altered Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution to reduce the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

Hon. Tony Nwulu, 39, (representing Oshodi Isolo, Lagos), in the lower chamber and Senator AbdulAziz Nyako 47, (Adamawa central, Adamawa) in the upper chamber, sponsored the passage of the bill.

A coalition of more than 40 youth-based organisations under the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement lobbied their ways to the National Assembly and the Presidency and even created the popular hashtag - #NotTooYoungToRun - on social media platforms.

In his words at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari said young people are ready to leave mark on the political space, just as they have done over the decades in entrepreneurship, sports, art, media entertainment, technology, and several other fields.

“I would like to welcome you all to the State House. Today is a significant day for all of us in Nigeria, and most especially our young people – and the role they play in our democracy, politics and national life.”

“We are gathered here for the signing of the “Not Too Young To Run Bill”, a landmark piece of legislation that was conceived, championed and accomplished by young Nigerians,” Buhari said.

He said he is confident young people will transform Nigeria.

President Buhari was surprised that the age limits for Senators and Governors was not reduced, as originally proposed by the sponsors of 'Not Too Young To Run' Bill and challenged the youths look into the issue.

President Buhari who is seeking re-election for another term in office advised the youths to postpone their presidential ambitions till after 2019. He will make history as the oldest Nigerian to seek re-election at the age 75.