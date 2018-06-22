7th German-Nigerian Business Forum Nigeria, Germany discuss business and investors opportunities

news

Experts and stakeholders explore business and economic opportunities at the 7th German-Nigerian Business Forum.

Nigerian government urged investors to tap into Africa's huge population, describing the continent as the most attractive investment hub in the world.

The German government canvassed for adequate security for investors and urged the government ensure economic and political stability.

Experts and stakeholders from selected fields gathered at the 7th German-Nigerian Business Forum to discuss opportunities, challenges, and latest developments between the two countries.

The two-day event, which was held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, between Wednesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 21, 2018, was organised by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (DGIC) in collaboration with the Nigerian-German Business Association (NGBA) and Afrika-Verein.

The event allowed business leaders and policymakers from both countries to exchanged information, established business contacts with the theme; “Leveraging partnership for economic growth.” In attendance were Nigeria’s minister of trade and investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, Bernhard Schlagheck, the Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, as well as over 300 business representatives from the private and public sectors.

Here are some of the highlights of the event:

Nigerian government

Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, during his keynote address On Thursday, June 21, 2018, revealed that the Nigerian government is finalising the auto policy which was introduced in 2013 by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The policy, when passed into law, will encourage auto firms to set up their plants in Nigeria.

Yewande Sadiku, the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), said urged investors to tap into Africa's huge population, describing the continent as the most attractive investment hub in the world.

State governments

Ogun government woes investors - The government urged German investors to join their French and Turkish counterparts to tap into the various investment opportunities in vast agricultural land and farming in the state.

Modupe Mujota, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Ogun State, while speaking on the sideline of the event disclosed various investment opportunities in Ogun state and how the Germany investors can tap into it.

She said investors from French and Turkish have already keyed into the opportunities and are already in partnerships with the state government just as the state is vying to attach self-sufficient and become Number 1 in rice production in the country. This is as a result of the State's N4 billion investment in rice production using high technology.

She itemised the government's activities on technology, education and healthcare and others.

Lagos government gave assurance - The government assured investors of a stable political environment, improvement in power supply, security and development of various critical sectors of the economy.

Olayinka Oladunjoye, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, said Lagos state government is currently focusing on the development of critical business sectors such as agriculture and food processing, provision of equipment to farmers, promotion of agricultural value chains, and expansion of fish production.

He also revealed that Lagos government will be generating 1000MW of electricity this year to reduce dependence on gas from Niger Delta and asked the investors to take advantage of the Lagos state free trade zone in Lekki.

The German government

Dr Bernhard Schlagheck, the Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, harped on adequate security for investors, economic and political stability and policy direction, He said all these are imperative in any economy.

A delegate, Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Dr Marc Lucassen said the aim of the forum was to promote economic prosperity between Nigeria and German, create more business opportunities and provide an excellent relationship between both countries.