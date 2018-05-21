Nigeria economy slows as Buhari's diversification policy struggles

news

Nigeria’s economy recorded a slow growth in the first quarter of 2018 as the diversification policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government struggled with economic realities.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, May 21, 2018, that the economy grew 1.95% in the first quarter of 2018, a slight downturn from 2.11% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the first time since the country came out of recession in 2017, non-oil sector struggled as the economy grew by 1.95% in the first quarter lifted by the oil sector.

The struggling in the non-oil sector shows a greater concern for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration who has been trying to diversify the economy away from the oil sector.

The oil sector

The sector recorded a real growth of 14.77% (year-on-year) in Q1 2018. This represents an increase of 30.37% points relative to rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

The oil sector grew by 13.24% between January to March 2018, the Bureau said.

With the first three months of 2018, the nation recorded an average daily oil production of 2 million barrels per day (mbpd), higher than the daily average production recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 by 0.05 mbpd and 0.25 mbpd higher than 2017 first quarter production which recorded an output of 1.75mbpd.

The oil sector contributed 9.61% to total real GDP in Q1 2018, up from 8.53% and 7.35% recorded in the Q1 2017 and Q4 2017, respectively.

The non-oil sector

The non-oil sector was driven mainly by agriculture (crop production); other drivers were financial institutions and insurance, manufacturing, transportation and storage and information and communication.

The non-oil sector grew by 0.76% in real terms in the first quarter of 2018. This is higher by 0.04% point compared to the rate recorded same quarter of 2017 and 0.70% point lower than the fourth quarter of 2017.

In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 90.39% to the nation’s GDP, lower than 91.47% recorded in the first quarter of 2017 and 92.65% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Last week, the Nigeria parliament passed a record budget of N9.120 trillion from N8.612 trillion submitted by the president.