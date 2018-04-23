N-Power select successfully beneficiaries from applicants

news

The Nigerian Government has announced the successfully selection of final beneficiaries for its youth empowerment scheme, N-Power, from the 2016/2017 application processes.

N-Power is part of President Muhammadu Buhari's federal government initiative on job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme.

The official handle of the Social Investment Programme, @Npower_ng dropped the information in a series of tweets on Monday, April 23, 2018.

"Dear 2017 Pre-selected applicants, first, we need you to smile, secondly, you can now check your final selection status at http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

“Use your phone number or email address to see if you have transitioned from pre-selected applicants to beneficiaries.”

N-Power initiative

Nigerian government launched the N-Power initiative in June 2016 to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become solution providers in their communities and to become players in the domestic and global markets.