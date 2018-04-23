Home > Business Insider > Politics >

N-Power select successfully beneficiaries from applicants

Politics Nigerian government youth empowerment scheme, N-Power, select successfully beneficiaries from 2016/2017 applicants

  • Published:

N-Power is part of President Muhammadu Buhari's federal government initiative on job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme.

Nigerian government youth empowerment scheme, N-Power, select successfully beneficiaries from 2016/2017 applicants play

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo visits N-Power response centre, Abuja

(The News (Nigeria))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Government has announced the successfully selection of final beneficiaries for its youth empowerment scheme, N-Power, from the 2016/2017 application processes.

N-Power is part of President Muhammadu Buhari's federal government initiative on job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme.

The official handle of the Social Investment Programme, @Npower_ng dropped the information in a series of tweets on Monday, April 23, 2018.

"Dear 2017 Pre-selected applicants, first, we need you to smile, secondly, you can now check your final selection status at http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

 

“Use your phone number or email address to see if you have transitioned from pre-selected applicants to beneficiaries.”

Also READ:  N-Power: A platform raised to help empower the unemployed

 

N-Power initiative

Nigerian government launched the N-Power initiative in June 2016 to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become solution providers in their communities and to become players in the domestic and global markets.

Top 3

1 Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeriabullet
2 Politics 5 quotes that show President Buhari is bad at diplomacybullet
3 Politics In a major departure from tradition, Trump will not invite...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, left, with K.T. McFarland, and Michael Anton, right, during the daily news briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017.
Politics Trump's national security team once joked that his tweets could've 'overturned' their work
null
Politics Kim Jong Un's latest play for peace was actually a declaration that it's ready for nuclear war — and it just might get it
National security adviser John Bolton
Politics Trump's new national security adviser John Bolton chaired an anti-Muslim group promoted by Russian trolls
Abike Dabiri will be voting for President Buhari on Feb 14
Politics Abike Dabiri will be voting for President Buhari on February 14