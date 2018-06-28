Pulse.ng logo
Multiple people shot at Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland

  Published: , Refreshed:

Multiple people were shot at a newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, The Baltimore Sun reported. Law enforcement rushed to the scene.

The building

(Google Maps)
  • Multiple people were fatally shot at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.
  • Newsroom employees are tweeting out details of the shooting.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland, reporter Phil Davis tweeted.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," he said. "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

He added: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

The details of the shooting are still unclear, but Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp told The Greenville News that at least four people were shot, and that a subject was in custody. Another law-enforcement source told CBS News that four people were killed.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it was investigating reports of an "active shooter" at the scene, adding that the building was evacuated and officers were searching it.

The local NBC affiliate WBAL reported that authorities had found a suspicious package, and bomb squads were responding.

Agents from the Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the scene, the agency tweeted.

An intern for the newspaper, Anthony Messenger, tweeted that there was an active shooter and pleaded for help. He later tweeted that a colleague had been shot.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

