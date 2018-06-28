Multiple people killed after shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland

news

Multiple people were fatally shot Thursday afternoonn at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland.

The casualties are still unclear, but law-enforcement sources have told media at least four people were killed.

Newsroom employees have been tweeting out details of the shooting.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, one of the newspaper's reporters, Phil Davis, tweeted.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," he said. "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

He added: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

The details of the shooting are still unclear, but Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp told The Greenville News that at least four people were shot, and that a subject was in custody. Another law-enforcement source told CBS News that four people were killed.

A shotgun was involved in the shooting, ABC7 reported.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it was investigating reports of an "active shooter" at the scene, adding that the building was evacuated and officers were searching it.

The local NBC affiliate WBAL reported that authorities had found a suspicious package, and bomb squads were responding.

Agents from the Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the scene, the agency tweeted.

An intern for the newspaper, Anthony Messenger, tweeted that there was an active shooter and pleaded for help. He later tweeted that a colleague had been shot.

Capital Gazette journalists Joshua McKarrow and Danielle Ohl tweeted that Davis and Messenger were safe, as were several other colleagues named Chase Cook, Pat Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, Selene San Felice, and Rick Hutzell.

One newsroom employee named Rachael Pacella was taken to hospital with an injury, Ohl said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," adding that he was in contact with officials at the scene.

President Donald Trump has also been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House press pool.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.