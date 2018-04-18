Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Meet the Bush family: A guide to America's preeminent political dynasty

Politics Meet the Bush family: A guide to America's preeminent political dynasty

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Learn the lineage of the Bush family, which became one of the United States' iconic political dynasties

null play

null

(Wikimedia Commons)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Tuesday night, former first lady Barbara Bush passed away at the age of 92 after battling COPD and congestive heart failure.

With Barbara having served as the "matriarch," the family remains one of the most polarizing and powerful political dynasties in American history.

Most known for putting two of its members in the Oval Office, the family has had members serve in both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government. These political successes followed lucrative ventures in both the oil and financial industries.

With the death of the former first lady, we're looking back at how this family came to earn such influence.

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

The graphic below depicts the family lineage of the Bush dynasty.

Click to learn the epic story of how the Bushes took over America »

Top 3

1 Politics The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a...bullet
2 Politics Israeli intelligence reportedly says Trump's Syria strike...bullet
3 Politics Nigerian Senate suspends lawmaker for 90 legislative days...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

An EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on February 28, 2018.
Politics China may be jamming US Navy jets off aircraft carriers in the Pacific — and the US will 'not look kindly on it'
House of Lords
Politics Theresa May just suffered a major Brexit defeat on her plans to leave the customs union
Israeli F-15s flying in an aerial demonstration in December.
Politics Israel sees an Iranian 'air force' assembling in Syria — and looks ready to deal it a knockout blow
President Donald Trump was handed a loss by the Supreme Court this week on immigration.
Politics Trump demands Congress pass an immigration 'fix' after a stunning loss at the Supreme Court from the justice he appointed