Meet French first lady Brigitte Macron: President Emmanuel Macron's former schoolteacher turned wife who's visiting the Trumps with him

Glamorous former high school teacher Brigitte Trogneux is France's first first lady in five years, and it's caused some adjustments.
She and her husband French President Emmanuel Macron — whose popularity has experienced ups and downs in his first year in office — are visiting the US for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's first state visit.
When Macron cinched the French presidency in May, Brigitte was right by his side — and regularly featured in the media for being 24 years older than her husband.
Scroll on to learn more about Brigitte Macron:
Meet Brigitte Macron, high-school teacher who is the wife of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron.
She is the youngest of six Trogneux children and her family are famous chocolatiers in the region of Amiens. Les Trogneux is lauded for its macaroons.
There is a 24-year age gap between 64-year-old Brigitte and 39-year-old Macron.
Brigitte was Macron's drama teacher. They met at the Jésuites de la Providence lycée high school, in Amiens, when he was 15.
Macron was reportedly packed off to Paris to finish his studies when news broke of his close bond with the married mother of three. Trogneux told Paris Match magazine that, at 17, Emmanuel told her: "Whatever you do, I will marry you."
Brigitte divorced her banker husband and father of her children, André-Louis Auzière, in 2006, and married Macron the following year.
She has been by his side ever since.
Macron is stepfather to Brigitte's three children — two girls and a boy. Below, her daughters Thyphaine (left) and Laurence (right) stand at one of Macron's campaign rallies.
The age gap between the couple has been a source of fascination for local media.
But the couple have embraced the limelight.
They live together in Le Touquet, a commune near Boulogne-sur-Mer, in the Pas-de-Calais department in northern France. Below, Brigitte speaks with the press outside their home.
They also appear to be keen skiers. Here, the couple smiles for the cameras as they take a chairlift up to the mountaintop for a lunch break during a campaign visit to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, in the Pyrenees in Southwestern France.
At the top, the couple looked relaxed as they shared a bottle of wine with colleagues.
Brigitte is also known for her strong personal sense of style.
The first lady is apparently a regular at Paris Fashion Week, but swapped the front row to support her husband in his presidential campaign.
The president of France has apparently only ever had one other relationship, with a girlfriend his own age, according to Macron's biographer, Anne Fulda.
Brigitte is understood to be an important mentor to Macron. He said "without her, I wouldn't be me," after winning the first round of voting in April 2017.
Brigitte cast her ballot during the second round of 2017 French presidential election in Le Touquet.
And she celebrated with Macron after early results in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris.
The crowd reportedly shouted "Brigitte! Brigitte! Brigitte!" as she took to the stage with Macron to celebrate his landslide win on May 7 at a victory rally near the Louvre in Paris.
Brigitte's main areas of focus as first lady were expected to be education and working with disadvantaged and autistic children.
Macron wanted to make "first lady" an unpaid formal title, but many in France saw that as copying the American system. Over 220,000 people signed a petition against the proposal.
In August, news broke that Brigitte might get an official role in the French government instead, amid the controversy that it could be too expensive to give her the title of first lady.
The Macrons instead decided to be transparent about how many staff she would have for initiatives and events and what it would cost the French government.
"She will have an existence, she will have a voice there, a view on things," Macron said in March 2017. "She will be at my side, as she has always been."
On Monday, the couple arrived in Washington, DC for the Trumps' first official state visit. They will dine at Mount Vernon, attend a special state dinner at the White House, and he will address a joint session of Congress.
All eyes will be on the US and French presidents — and the first ladies at their sides.
