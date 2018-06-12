LIVE: Trump and Kim Jong Un meet for the first time in historic Singapore summit

news

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un are meeting at the lavish Capella Hotel in Singapore today for a historic first-time meeting between the two leaders.

The US initially wanted the talks to center on the denuclearization of North Korea, but the two countries have different definitions of what denuclearization would involve and the talks may now just be seen by the Trump administration as the first step towards some form of denuclearization.

Trump and Kim shared their first handshake around 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the first time a sitting US president has met with a North Korean leader. The pair seemed all smiles as they prepared for their one-on-one meeting accompanied only by translators.

The two leaders are now holding bilateral talks with several key US figures, including John Bolton, John Kelly, and Mike Pompeo present. A working lunch is expected to follow.

Here's how the events are unfolding live:

9:56 a.m.: Trump delivers remarks before the two men shared a handshake.

On issues that remain unsolved between the leaders, Trump said: "working together, we will get it taken care of."

9:55 a.m.: Bilateral talks between the leaders have begun with both delegations present.

Small delegations from both countries were present:

US:

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

John Bolton, National Security Adviser

John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff

North Korea:

Kim Yong Chol, Four Star General, Vice-Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea

Ri Su Yong, Party Vice Chairman, Director of International Affairs

Ri Yong Ho, Foreign Minister

9:51 a.m.: The two leaders emerged briefly from their meeting.

The two leaders appeared pleased as they briefly exited their talks and walked into another area of the hotel. They met for about 45 minutes before beginning their expanded bilateral talks with officials from both countries.

A reporter asked Trump how talks were going, to which he responded: "very, very well."

9:13 a.m.: Trump gives Kim a thumbs up following the North Korean leader's statements.

9:12 a.m. Kim is seen smiling as Trump briefly discusses the future of their relationship.

In his opening remarks, Kim said: "The old prejudices were obstacles on the way forward, but we overcame them and are here today."

9:10 a.m.: The two leaders pose for brief statements before beginning a private one-on-one meeting, accompanied only by translators.

In his opening remarks, Trump said: "We will have a terrific relationship, no doubt."

9:07 a.m.: Trump leads Kim Jong Un into the library, and the two leaders are all smiles as they stop for an impromptu talk

9:05 a.m.: Trump and Kim pose for photos together for a small press pool.

9:03 a.m.: Trump and Kim shake hands for the first time.

As Kim walked across the stage, he was heard saying: "Nice to meet you, Mr. President" in English.

8:58 a.m.: President Donald Trump arrives and walks into the Capella Hotel alone.

His delegation follows behind him.

8:56 a.m.: The outside of the hotel where the two leaders will be meeting for a photo op.

The backdrop where the two leaders will pose for photos features North Korean and US flags hanging side-by-side.

8:52 a.m.: Kim Jong Un has arrived first for the meeting with President Trump.

Kim and his delegation are awaiting Trump's arrival inside the hotel, and it's reportedly a show of respect for Kim, the younger of the two leaders, to arrive first.

8:39 a.m.: The entrance of the Capella Hotel where Kim Jong Un and President Trump will be arriving shortly.

8:32 a.m.: The view from the Capella Hotel in Sentosa Island, the secluded island off Singapore's southern coast where the leaders will be meeting.

The island usually serves as a popular tourist destination, but has been cordoned off for the summit.

8:20 a.m.: Kim Jong Un and his motorcade has left the St. Regis Hotel for the Capella Hotel to meet with President Trump.

Singapore footed the bill for Kim's stay at the lavish hotel, the country's foreign minister said.

8:15 a.m.: President Donald Trump leaves the Shangri-La Hotel for Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island where he will meet Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders will share a handshake and photo op before they meet one-on-one with only translators present.