Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Lawmakers assess Ajaokuta Steel coy ahead of public hearing

Politics Nigerian lawmakers assess Ajaokuta Steel Company ahead of a public hearing

  • Published:

In March 2018, 301 members jointly sponsored each of two bills aimed at stopping the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria.

Lawmakers assess Ajaokuta Steel coy ahead of public hearing play

In March 2018, 301 members jointly sponsored each of two bills aimed at stopping the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria.

(Twitter/Femi Gbajabiamila)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • Nigerian lawmakers led by Lagos representative at the lower chamber have assessed the Ajaokuta Steel Company ahead of the public hearing on the move to stop the facility’s concession.

  • In March 2018, 301 members jointly sponsored each of two bills aimed at stopping the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria.

Nigerian lawmakers led by Lagos representative at the lower chamber, Femi Gbajabiamila have assessed the Ajaokuta Steel Company ahead of the public hearing on the move to stop the facility’s concession.

In March 2018, 301 members jointly sponsored each of two bills aimed at stopping the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria.

The first bill seeks to provide funds for the speedy completion of the moribund Ajaokuta steel company and was titled ‘A bill for an act to provide for the Ajaokuta steel company completion fund for the speedy completion of the project and other related matters’.

The second bill titled; ‘A bill for an Act to amend the Public Enterprise (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act to review the list of enterprises to be privatised’ seeks to remove the Ajaokuta steel company from the list of enterprises to be commercialised.

The two bills scaled through second reading.

$8 billion Ajaokuta Steel Factory yet to commence after 39-years play Ajaokuta Steel Company (Twitter/Femi Gbajabiamila)

 

The lawmakers made a courtesy visit to the in national facility situated in Kogi recently, ahead of the public hearing on stopping privatisation of the facility on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The public hearing is scheduled to hold at Conference Room 034 inside the House of Representatives Complex, Abuja between 9 am and 5 pm.

ALSO READ: After gulping $8 billion in 39-years, Ajaokuta Steel Factory yet to commence production

Gbajabiamila, in a tweet on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, said a team of lawmakers visited the Ajaokuta steel factory for an on-the-spot assessment of the facilities at Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Leader of the House of Representatives also said the team of lawmakers also visited the Itakpe Iron Ore ahead of the public hearing.

This move is coming 39-years after the sprawling facility was built with Soviet assistance and is yet to produce a single bar, coil or rod.

The Ajaokuta steel production plant was built in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari’s administration to produce as much as 3 million metric tons of steel annually at full capacity.

However, it has become not only a dilapidated factory complex but the $8 million investment has become a complete shadow of it’s envisioned glory.

With Nigeria in possession of vast deposits of iron ore, much of it in Kogi State, the same region where Ajaokuta is located, the production plant was conceived to transform iron ore into steel and make domestic industries, such as construction, far more viable. The vision was an attempt to broaden and develop a sustainable economic base beyond oil.

Top 3

1 Politics Democracy Day: Here's how Nigerians rate Buhari's administrationbullet
2 Politics Buhari says these 4 sectors will create more than 500,000...bullet
3 Politics Here are the 10 African countries with the largest military...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The crew of a US field artillery piece on Attu Island in action against Japanese occupation forces in 1943.
Politics 75 years ago, US troops threw the Japanese off North American soil in a frigid, 'forgotten' World War II battle
Here's how much your state received from the Nigerian federation account in March 2018
Politics Here's how much your state received from the Nigerian federation account in March 2018
Kim Yong Chol watching the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.
Politics Trump is facing a major test from the dark, hardline official Kim Jong Un has sent to New York City
Saraki will sponsor 100 Muslims and Christians on pilgrimage
Politics Nigeria’s Senate President insists democracy is not just about elections