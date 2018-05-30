news

Nigerian lawmakers led by Lagos representative at the lower chamber have assessed the Ajaokuta Steel Company ahead of the public hearing on the move to stop the facility’s concession.

In March 2018, 301 members jointly sponsored each of two bills aimed at stopping the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria.

The first bill seeks to provide funds for the speedy completion of the moribund Ajaokuta steel company and was titled ‘A bill for an act to provide for the Ajaokuta steel company completion fund for the speedy completion of the project and other related matters’.

The second bill titled; ‘A bill for an Act to amend the Public Enterprise (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act to review the list of enterprises to be privatised’ seeks to remove the Ajaokuta steel company from the list of enterprises to be commercialised.

The two bills scaled through second reading.

The lawmakers made a courtesy visit to the in national facility situated in Kogi recently, ahead of the public hearing on stopping privatisation of the facility on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The public hearing is scheduled to hold at Conference Room 034 inside the House of Representatives Complex, Abuja between 9 am and 5 pm.

Gbajabiamila, in a tweet on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, said a team of lawmakers visited the Ajaokuta steel factory for an on-the-spot assessment of the facilities at Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Leader of the House of Representatives also said the team of lawmakers also visited the Itakpe Iron Ore ahead of the public hearing.

This move is coming 39-years after the sprawling facility was built with Soviet assistance and is yet to produce a single bar, coil or rod.

The Ajaokuta steel production plant was built in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari’s administration to produce as much as 3 million metric tons of steel annually at full capacity.

However, it has become not only a dilapidated factory complex but the $8 million investment has become a complete shadow of it’s envisioned glory.

With Nigeria in possession of vast deposits of iron ore, much of it in Kogi State, the same region where Ajaokuta is located, the production plant was conceived to transform iron ore into steel and make domestic industries, such as construction, far more viable. The vision was an attempt to broaden and develop a sustainable economic base beyond oil.