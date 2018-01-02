Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Lagos churches and mosques may begin to pay taxes in 2018

Politics Lagos churches and mosques may begin to pay taxes in 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A new bill being passed my see religious institutions pay up.

Churches and mosques will end up paying taxes like everyone else. play

Churches and mosques will end up paying taxes like everyone else.

(Breaking Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the states in Nigeria, Lagos, is currently working on passing a bill that would see religious centres - mosques and churches, pay taxes in the state.

According to the details of the new law, all religious centres in the state will now be covered by the new law, as the previous law passed in 2001 excluded them.

In Lagos state, the Land Use Charge (LUC) is a consolidation of all property and land-based rates and charges payable under Lands Rates, Neighborhood Improvement Charge and Tenement Rates Laws of the State. It was designed to help the government generate additional revenue needed to develop the state in the light of increasing demand for provision of urban and rural infrastructure and other expenditure.

According to the LUC Law No. 11, of 2001, properties belonging to government or its agencies and others used for public, religious and charitable activities were exempted from these charges. However, this exemption will be cancelled by the new law when passed and signed into law.

Lagos state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode play

Lagos speaker, Rt Mudashiru Obasa and Gov Akinwunmi Ambode

(3tv channel)

At present, the bill titled: “A Bill for A Law To Repeal The Land Use Charge Law 2001 and Enact Land Use Charge 2017 and For Connected Purposes”, has passed its second reading on the floor of the state House Assembly on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

What is the reason for this proposed law?

The Speaker of the state legislative house, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the main reason for this new law is to increase the revenue generation in Lagos state. A position that was supported by most members of the assembly.

Mr Obasa further explained that:“on the issue of exemptions, we cannot exempt religious organizations because most of the worship centres are making money.

"For now, We could only exempt Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).”

The Majority leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade also informed the House that the bill would replace the existing law on land use charge, and he added that it was an Executive Bill - initiated by the Governor.

He also stressed that the bill would prohibit application of other relevant laws relating to land use.

 

Top 3

1 Politics The life of Donald Trump Jr., who once lived out of a truck,...bullet
2 Politics These are the top White House photos from Trump's first year...bullet
3 Politics See inside the swanky party where the Trumps celebrated New...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A university student shields herself from a smoke grenade in a protest outside Tehran University, Iran.
Politics At least 20 people are dead in Iran's bloody week of protests
trump turnbull
Politics Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull: US-Australia relations in 'excellent shape' following reports that a top Australian diplomat helped spark the Russia probe
George Papadopoulos attends a Trump campaign national security meeting.
Politics Inside the ritzy London wine bar where George Papadopoulos reportedly got drunk and unknowingly kicked off the Russia investigation
Iranian protesters at a rally in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. Iranian hard-liners rallied Saturday to support the country's supreme leader and clerically overseen government as spontaneous protests sparked by anger over the country's ailing economy roiled major cities in the Islamic Republic.
Politics 12 are dead, hundreds arrested: Here's everything you need to know about the protests rocking Iran