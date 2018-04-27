Kim Jong Un joked that he'll no longer 'interrupt' the South Korean president's sleep with early-morning missile tests

news

Kim Jong Un suggested that he would stop his missile tests, which he joked were interrupting South Korean President Moon Jae-in's sleep.

The joke is in line with North Korea's pledge last week to halt nuclear tests and missile launches.

Kim and Moon Jae-in put on a show of unity and friendship at a summit in Panmunjom truce village on Friday.



Kim Jong Un joked that he would no longer interrupt the South Korean President's sleep with his early-morning missile tests as the two leaders met on Friday.

"I will make sure not to interrupt your sleep anymore," Kim told Moon Jae-in, according to a South Korean spokesman, relaying the summit between the two countries in the Panmunjom truce village.

Kim tested at least 14 short-range, medium-range, and intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2017 alone — one of which flew over Japan. He also claimed to have launched a hydrogen bomb last September.

The North Korean dictator pledged to stop nuclear tests and missile launches, and stop using a test nuclear site last week, although experts say this could simply be because the country had developed its nuclear weapons enough not to have to test them anymore.

Kim also made no mention of denuclearisation, which is the US and South Korea's ultimate goal for North Korea.

Friday's summit was peppered with jokes and spontaneous asides as the two leaders put on a show of unity and friendship.

As Kim made the symbolic gesture of crossing the Korean demarcation line to the South — a first for the Kim dynasty — he said the line was "actually too easy to get over," yet "it took us 11 years to get here."

And as the two leaders discussed Moon's visit to North Korea, Kim said such a trip might be uncomfortable for Moon because his country's transport system was not as advanced as that in South Korea, the Associated Press reported.

Moon diplomatically replied that North Koreans would be able to enjoy the South's high-speed trains if the two countries had warmer relations and connected their rail networks.

Friday wasn't the first time Kim made the joke about interrupting Moon's sleep, although it was the first time he made it to Moon himself.

When South Korean officials visited Pyongyang earlier this year, Kim reportedly joked over Korean hotpot and noodles: "I decided today [to freeze missile tests] so he will not lose sleep anymore."