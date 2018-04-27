Home > Business Insider > Politics >

John Legend advices Kanye West against supporting Trump

Kanye West has waved aside the advice from his friend, John Legend over his decision to support President Donald Trump.

Kanye West has said not even the mob can make him not love President Donald Trump because he's his brother with a dragon energy.

  • John Legend had reached out to Kanye West over his decision to support President Donald Trump in the 'Make America Great Again' campaign.

  • In his support for President Trump, West has taken a swipe at ex-President Barack Obama.

Following Kanye West’s decision to support President Donald Trump and ‘Make America Great Again,’ John Legend has advised his the rapper against his decision.

John Legend had reached out to West via a text message which was shared by the rapper on his Twitter account.

"So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the hurt that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color," John Legend noted in his message.

West had evoked reactions from fans across the world after he declared his support for Trump following a meeting with the President at the Trump Tower in New York.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” West tweeted.

 

Kanye takes a swipe at Obama

As Kanye’s support for President Trump rises, the controversial father of three kids with Kim Kardashian, has taken a swipe at ex-President Barack Obama.

He queried the impact of the activities of the Obama led administration in Chicago.

 

West alleged that all through the two terms - eight years - of Barack Obama as the President of America, nothing was done to improve the state of Chicago although he didn’t disclose any area in specifics.

