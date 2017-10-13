Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Jacob Zuma :  South African President is on a 2-day official visit to Eastern part of Nigeria

Jacob Zuma South African President is on a 2-day official visit to Eastern part of Nigeria

  • Published:

This is the second time the South African leader will be coming to Nigeria in two years.

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, and President Muhammadu Buhari. play

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

(Niger Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa would be paying a state visit to Nigeria over the weekend.

According to information from the South African presidency, Mr Zuma would be connecting Nigeria from Zambia. And also, he would be in talks with government officials and business stakeholders in the country.

Mr Zuma is also expected to visit Imo state for talks with business and traditional leaders in the region.

"During the visit, the President will visit the Rochas Foundation and Hall of Fame as well as address many stakeholders in the Imo State including business and traditional leaders," his office said.

The governor of Imo, Mr Rochas Owelle Okorocha, will confer the Imo Merit Award on the President of South Africa during his visit.

This award is the highest the state usually confer on personalities that have greatly contributed to the development of the state.

Also, this will be the second time President would be visiting the country since the beginning of Buhari’s administration.

Mr Zuma is also expected to connect Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 15 October, 2017 for a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) led-talk with President Joseph Kabila on peace and security in the region.

Top 3

1 Politics An American woman held in Taliban captivity for 5 years was...bullet
2 Politics Several prototypes of Trump's Mexico border wall are nearly...bullet
3 Politics Meet Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and tenacious...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in 2016.
Politics Trump just threatened to end the Iran nuclear deal — here's what it actually does
Donald Trump
Politics Trump decertifies the Iran deal and threatens to end it altogether
Jim Coleman, the father of the woman recently freed from captivity in Afghanistan, says he cannot understand the actions her husband took
Politics The father of the newly freed American woman held in captivity for 5 years lashes out at her husband
Jared Kushner.
Politics The person tasked with clearing government background checks said he's 'never seen that level of mistakes' Jared Kushner made on his security clearance