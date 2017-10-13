Jacob Zuma :  South African President is on a 2-day official visit to Eastern part of Nigeria

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa would be paying a state visit to Nigeria over the weekend.

According to information from the South African presidency, Mr Zuma would be connecting Nigeria from Zambia. And also, he would be in talks with government officials and business stakeholders in the country.

Mr Zuma is also expected to visit Imo state for talks with business and traditional leaders in the region.

"During the visit, the President will visit the Rochas Foundation and Hall of Fame as well as address many stakeholders in the Imo State including business and traditional leaders," his office said.

The governor of Imo, Mr Rochas Owelle Okorocha, will confer the Imo Merit Award on the President of South Africa during his visit.

This award is the highest the state usually confer on personalities that have greatly contributed to the development of the state.

Also, this will be the second time President would be visiting the country since the beginning of Buhari’s administration.

Mr Zuma is also expected to connect Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 15 October, 2017 for a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) led-talk with President Joseph Kabila on peace and security in the region.