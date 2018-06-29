Pulse.ng logo
How the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur became Ghana’s 5th VP

How the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur left Bank of Ghana to become the country's 5th vice president

Late Amissah-Arthur was not elected as the running mate of President John Mahama when he became Ghana's fifth vice president.

Late Amissah-Arthur was not elected as the running mate of President John Mahama when he became Ghana’s fifth vice president.

  • Late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was not elected as the running mate of President John Mahama when he became Ghana’s fifth vice president on August 6, 2012.

  • Mahama’s emergence as the president saw him nominating the late Amissah-Arthur as fifth vice president of Ghana.

Former vice president of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has died at the age of 67.

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed while exercising at the Ghana Air Force Gym and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Appointment as Bank of Ghana governor

Amissah-Arthur’s appointment in April 1993 by President Jerry Rawlings as the Deputy Minister for Finance gave him the opportunity to serve till March 1997.

He remained a politician and was appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by late President John Atta Mills.

On his appointment, Amissah-Arthur became the 15th governor of the Bank of Ghana before leaving the national establishment on August 6, 2012.

ALSO READ: These are the political families in Ghana that apparently control everything

His emergence as Ghana’s number 2 citizen

Not many remembered that the late Amissah-Arthur was not elected as the running mate of President John Mahama when he became Ghana’s fifth vice president on August 6, 2012.

He had served in the President Atta Mills government as the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Mahama, who was the elected vice president became Ghana’s president after the death of President John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

Mahama’s emergence as the president saw him nominating the late Amissah-Arthur as fifth vice president of Ghana.

