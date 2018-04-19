news

The Presidency has defended President Muhammadu Buhari's criticism of some Nigerian youths as being lazy and too dependent on the government to cater for all.

The Presidency said President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of endeavour, from sports to academia, and other realms and in every sense of the word, could not have passed a vote of no confidence on all youths.

At the Commonwealth Business Forum in London on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari gave a keynote address on Making Business Easier Between Commonwealth Countries. The presentation was followed by a discussion, and question and answer session.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in a statement released on Thursday, April 19, said those that manipulate and twist the President's statement were playing "irresponsible politics" with everything which only exist in their imagination.

"There is no way President Buhari, father of the Nigerian nation in every sense of the word, who equally has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, pass a vote of no confidence on all youths. It can only exist in the imagination of those who play what the President has described as "irresponsible politics" with everything.

"President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of endeavour, from sports to academia, and other realms. And he will continue to do so, because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

"Indeed, every country has its share of the idle population, and it is the bounden duty of government at all levels, to create an enabling environment for them to actualise their potentials. That is what President Buhari is committed to doing."

Adesina said the focal areas of the administration; securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption, are actually intended to give youths a future and a hope.

This is not the first time President Buhari will be making blunders at the international scene.