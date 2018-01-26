House of Reps move to ban importation of fish

news

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, the House of Representatives sought to place a ban on all importation of fish in Nigeria in order to boost the local supply of fish.

Also, the House of Representatives said the ban would also encourage the local fish farmers to support the Federal Government’s economic diversification policy.

This resolution was passed after debating a motion moved by Tasir Olawale-Raji in a session which was presided over by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara. During the session, it was also brought to attention that it had been observed that unrestricted importation had turned Nigeria into a dumping ground for fish that may be harmful to consumers.

The motion read, “The House notes that the diversification of the economy away from crude oil through key sectors such as agriculture, remains pivotal to the realization of the economic recovery and growth plan of the present administration.”

“The House also notes that the fisheries sub-sector, which is a vital component of Nigeria’s agriculture and the national economy, accounting for about 4% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, has remained largely underdeveloped, despite having the potential to provide cheap sources of protein, income, employment, and foreign exchange.”

“The House is aware that the local production from artisanal fishing, aquaculture and industrial captures estimated at about 800,000 metric tonnes, accounts for only 30% of the total annual fish demand estimated at 2.7 million metric tonnes.”

“Also aware that Nigeria has, over the years, resorted to importation to meet the deficit of about 1.9 million metric tonnes in domestic fish supply at an estimated cost of $625 million in foreign exchange annually.”

The House further noted in the motion that the escalating demand for foreign exchange for fish importation is not sustainable in the light of the huge pressure on the country’s foreign reserves and fluctuating earnings from crude oil.