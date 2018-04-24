Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

The suspect lived in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and allegedly used a white rental truck in the van attack in Toronto.

toronto car ramming suspect Alek Minassian

toronto car ramming suspect Alek Minassian

(Screenshot via Twitter/CBC News)
  • Police have identified 25-year-old Alek Minassian as the suspect in a Toronto van attack that killed 10 and injured 15 on Monday.
  • The suspect was arrested by police and is in custody.


Police have identified 25-year-old Alek Minassian as the suspect in a Toronto van attack that killed 10 and injured 15 on Monday.

The ramming occurred around 1.30 p.m. and Minassian was in a white rental truck when he was arrested approximately 20 minutes later. Police said the suspect was arrested without incident.

Police confirmed Minassian lived in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and no further details on the suspect were provided.

Ralph Goodale, Canada's public safety ministers, told reporters the incident doesn't currently appear to be terror-related.

"I've had the opportunity to consult with the senior officials of the security and police agencies of the Government of Canada, and on the basis of all available information at the present time there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident," Goodale said.

In a news conference on Monday evening, Police Chief Mark Saunders indicated the crash wasn't an accident.

"The incident definitely looked deliberate," Saunders said.

Video from CBC shows what appears to be the suspect prior to his arrest waving an object and yelling at a police officer. He is standing in front of a white van parked on a sidewalk.

The person who seems to emerge from the van at one point appears to shout "kill me" at the officer.

This is a developing story. Click back here for updates.

