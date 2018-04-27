Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here's video of Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in formation next to his limo as it drives back into North Korea

The North and South Korean leaders are meeting for their first diplomatic summit in more than a decade. The video shows Kim Jong Un departing for lunch.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopped back into his limousine during a lunch break at the Inter-Korea summit on Friday.
  • Kim and the South Korean president Moon Jae-in had spent a couple hours participating in celebratory exercises and diplomatic meetings to mark the first conference between the two Koreas in more than a decade.
  • As the North Korean leader departed for lunch, 12 bodyguards flanked his official limousine and ran alongside it as it drove back onto the North Korean side of the border.


The leaders of North and South Korea participated in celebratory exercises and diplomatic meetings on Friday, in the first official meeting of the Koreas in more than a decade.

When it was time to break for lunch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got into his official limousine and it drove back over to the North Korean side of the border, as 12 bodyguards ran alongside the car. Naturally, that striking image was captured on video. You can watch it below:

