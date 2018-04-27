Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here's the moment Kim Jong Un made history by stepping into South Korea

Stand-ins rehearsed the direction the leaders would walk, which way they would face for photographs and where to place cameras to minimize glare.

(Screenshot/Reuters TV)
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in made history on Friday when the two met for the first time.
  • This was also the first time any North Korean leader has visited South Korea.
  • Kim walked across the demarcation line which marks the border between the two countries at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in what was a highly scripted affair.


The leaders of North and South Korea have met for the first time in history.

At approximately 10.30 a.m., North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stepped across the demarcation line that marks the border between the two countries in the demilitarized zone.

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In in North Korea play

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In in North Korea

(Screenshot/Reuters TV)

This is the first time any leader of North Korea has visited the South.

Kim then encouraged Moon to step into North Korea, and laughter could be heard in the crowd as the two leaders stepped into North Korea for a photo and then back again.

The two leaders are meeting for the third inter-Korean summit which will take place at the Peace House in South Korea on Friday.

The moment was highly scripted.

Earlier in this week officials re-enacted the meeting of the two leaders at the exact time they would shake hands to ensure the postition of the sun wouldn't interfere with the live broadcast of the moment. Stand-ins also helped practise the walking route for the duo and help decide which way they would face for photographs.


