Here's how much your state received from FAAC in March 2018

Politics Here's how much your state received from the Nigerian federation account in March 2018

The 36 states in Nigerian received a total of N170.13 billion from the N608.09 billion generated in March 2018.

  • The 36 states in Nigerian received a total of N170.13 billion from the N608.09 billion generated in March 2018 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

  • The sum of N55.98 billion was shared among the oil producing states as 13% derivation fund.

  • Delta, Akwa Ibom and Lagos states received the larger chunks of the allocation for the period.

The 36 states in Nigerian received a total of N170.13 billion from the N608.09 billion generated in March 2018 and shared among each tier of government in April 2018.

The Nigerian allocation committee, (Federation Account Allocation Committee) disbursed the sum of N638.09 billion which comprised of N480.59 billion from the Statutory Account, N62.53 billion from forex equalisation, N11.27 billion from NNPC and N83.70 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT) to the federating units in April.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics quoting figures from the office of the Accountant-General, the federal government received a total of N268.27bn from the N638.09 billion shared while Local Governments received N128.32 billion.

The sum of N55.98 billion was shared among the oil producing states as 13% derivation fund.

Revenue generating agencies

Revenue generating agencies got over N13 billion for the period under review. These are;

1. Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)  received N4.14 billion

2. Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) N5.49 billion

3. Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N3.67 billion

Breakdown of how much the 36 states received from the federal allocation:

1. Abia            N4.3 billion

2. Adamawa    N3.7 billion

3. Akwa Ibom   N17.2 billion

4. Anambra      N4.2 billion

5. Bauchi         N4.2 billion

6. Bayelsa       N13.2 billion

7. Benue          N4.2 billion

8. Borno           N4.8 billion

9. Cross River  N2.7 billion

10. Delta          N17.4 billion

11. Ebonyi        N3.5 billion

12. Edo            N5.7 billion

13. Ekiti            N2.8 billion

14. Enugu        N4.07 billion

15. Gombe       N3.2 billion

16. Imo             N3.9 billion

17. Jigawa        N4.6 billion

18. Kaduna       N5.3 billion

19. Kano           N6.4 billion

20. Katsina        N4.5 billion

21. Kebbi         N4.1 billion

22. Kogi           N4.03 billion

23. Kwara        N3.4 billion

24. Lagos         N9.1 billion

25. Nasarawa   N3.6 billion

26. Niger           N4.3 billion

27. Ogun           N2.9 billion

28. Ondo           N5.06 billion

29. Osun            N1.5 billion

30. Oyo              N4.5 billion

31. Plateau        N3.3 billion

32. Rivers          N14.7 billion

33. Sokoto         N4.05 billion

34. Taraba         N3.6 billion

35. Yobe            N4.07 billion

36. Zamfara       N2.9 billion

Meanwhile, for the first quarter of the year, the 36 states of the federation received about 593.1 billion from the government account as revenue.

The key agencies that remit funds into the federation account are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigerian Custom Service.

