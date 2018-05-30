news

The 36 states in Nigerian received a total of N170.13 billion from the N608.09 billion generated in March 2018 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

The sum of N55.98 billion was shared among the oil producing states as 13% derivation fund.

Delta, Akwa Ibom and Lagos states received the larger chunks of the allocation for the period.

The 36 states in Nigerian received a total of N170.13 billion from the N608.09 billion generated in March 2018 and shared among each tier of government in April 2018.

The Nigerian allocation committee, (Federation Account Allocation Committee) disbursed the sum of N638.09 billion which comprised of N480.59 billion from the Statutory Account, N62.53 billion from forex equalisation, N11.27 billion from NNPC and N83.70 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT) to the federating units in April.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics quoting figures from the office of the Accountant-General, the federal government received a total of N268.27bn from the N638.09 billion shared while Local Governments received N128.32 billion.

Revenue generating agencies

Revenue generating agencies got over N13 billion for the period under review. These are;

1. Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) received N4.14 billion

2. Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) N5.49 billion

3. Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N3.67 billion

Breakdown of how much the 36 states received from the federal allocation:

1. Abia N4.3 billion

2. Adamawa N3.7 billion

3. Akwa Ibom N17.2 billion

4. Anambra N4.2 billion

5. Bauchi N4.2 billion

6. Bayelsa N13.2 billion

7. Benue N4.2 billion

8. Borno N4.8 billion

9. Cross River N2.7 billion

10. Delta N17.4 billion

11. Ebonyi N3.5 billion

12. Edo N5.7 billion

13. Ekiti N2.8 billion

14. Enugu N4.07 billion

15. Gombe N3.2 billion

16. Imo N3.9 billion

17. Jigawa N4.6 billion

18. Kaduna N5.3 billion

19. Kano N6.4 billion

20. Katsina N4.5 billion

21. Kebbi N4.1 billion

22. Kogi N4.03 billion

23. Kwara N3.4 billion

24. Lagos N9.1 billion

25. Nasarawa N3.6 billion

26. Niger N4.3 billion

27. Ogun N2.9 billion

28. Ondo N5.06 billion

29. Osun N1.5 billion

30. Oyo N4.5 billion

31. Plateau N3.3 billion

32. Rivers N14.7 billion

33. Sokoto N4.05 billion

34. Taraba N3.6 billion

35. Yobe N4.07 billion

36. Zamfara N2.9 billion

Meanwhile, for the first quarter of the year, the 36 states of the federation received about 593.1 billion from the government account as revenue.

The key agencies that remit funds into the federation account are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigerian Custom Service.