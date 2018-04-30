Here are 4 focal issues on Buhari, Trump meeting today

news

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is in the United States on the call of President Donald Trump, the 45th American President to discuss some pertinent issues.

President Buhari will be the second African president to be at the White House after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, since the beginning Trump's presidency in 2017.

The two leaders will hold a press conference at the White House today at 6.30pm Nigeria time, according to report.

Notes from Aso Rock

In a statement released on Friday, April 27, 2018, Femi Adesina, Buhari's special aide on media, said both presidents would discuss “ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries”.

The bilateral meeting will also afford them the opportunity to advance shared priorities, such as: promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership.”

Notes from the White House

Sarah Sanders, White House spokeswoman, in a statement released on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the White House said: “President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities,” with the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari.

She further noted that the priorities of the meeting would include “promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.”

Here are four focal discussions on the table of the two leaders

Partnership - In February 2017, President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership.

Economic growth and reforms - The Nigeria's president's meeting with the US counterpart will serve as a boost to the country's recovering economy and outcome of the meeting tends to pose confidence on investors.

Terrorism and other threats – Both leader would be sharing ideas on what can be done to combat extremism. Nigeria should also get a helping hand from the United States government. The nation is battling an array of security threats across its territory, from Boko Haram jihadists in the north-east to oil militants in the south and marauding killer herdsmen across the country.

Nigeria's democracy – Nigeria's president will be expected to make open what the APC government is doing as regards basic tent of the law such as rule of law, civil liberty and fundamental rights from the people ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This is not the first time, President Buhari will be at the White House. He met with the former president, Barrack Obama at the Oval Office in the White House on July 20, 2015, where both leaders discussed areas of collaboration, especially on fostering unity, fighting insurgency and corruption, as well as Nigeria’s expected leadership role in Africa.