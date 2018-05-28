news

Ghana's female Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood has joined Nigeria’s Professor Attahiru Jega as a fellow of the Africa Initiative for Governance.

A former female justice in Ghana, Mrs. Georgina Theodora Wood has joined Nigeria’s Professor Attahiru Jega as a fellow of the Africa Initiative for Governance.

Mrs. Wood was announced as the second fellow of the initiative after she delivered a public lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Jega, former Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was announced as the inaugural AIG Fellow in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Africa Initiative for Governance, Chinasa Ken-Ugwu, pointed out that Wood’s lecture at the University of Oxford was an integral part of her AIG Fellowship stay at the Blavatnik School of Government.

Speaking at the lecture titled "Rule of Law, the Promotion of Sustainable Development and Ghana's Experience: A View From the Bench,” Woods said her experience as Chief Justice of Ghana revealed that the imperatives of promoting a Rule of Law based governance system, anchored on a free, fair and impartial administration of justice cannot be overemphasised.

“One key lesson I have learned is that the imperatives of promoting a Rule of Law based governance system, anchored on a free, fair and impartial administration of justice cannot be overemphasized.

“The moderating influence of the Judiciary on the more political branches is the basis of constitutional stability and balance, providing the needed conducive environment for sound economic growth and a better life for all. The Judiciary must be accorded the same respect and resources and strengthened to enable it to perform its functions,” Woods said.

Founded by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) is a not-for-profit founded to inspire the transformation of Africa’s public sector. In 2016, the AIG Fellowship entered into a five-year partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

“We are indeed pleased to have Justice Mrs. Wood (rtd.) as the AIG Fellow for 2017/2018 and are honoured that we are able to support outstanding senior public service practitioners from West Africa in enriching their understanding of policy, and in sharing their wealth of knowledge to aspiring young people and with the world. AIG’s vision is to be a catalyst for the emergence of a high-performing public sector in Africa and we remain committed to the actualization of this goal, for the benefit of our continent,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.