Home > Business Insider > Politics >

George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

Politics George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," a spokesman said in a statement.

Image
  • george hw bush
    george hw bush   
  • George HW Bush
    George HW Bush 
george hw bush play

george hw bush

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Former President George H.W. Bush, 93, was hospitalized and in intensive care after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.
  • A spokesman said Bush "appears to be recovering."
  • Worries mounted when Bush's blood pressure dropped numerous times.


Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning after "contracting an infection that spread to his blood," according to a statement from Bush spokesman Jim McGrath.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," McGrath continued. "We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

Bush, 93, was in a critical condition after an infection that led to sepsis, a source close to Bush told CNN. Concerns grew after Bush's blood pressure reportedly dropped numerous times.

In 2017, Bush was hospitalized for several weeks due to pneumonia and was temporarily placed on a ventilator.

Bush's hospitalization comes nearly a week after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died from the lung disease COPD and congestive heart failure. She was 92.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, served from 1989 to 1993.

Top 3

1 Politics 5 quotes that show President Buhari is bad at diplomacybullet
2 Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeriabullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly bluntly asked Israeli Prime Minister...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Trump and Macron in Paris.
Politics Macron and Trump's bromance is big, but experts warn it might not be enough to get things done
Penis transplant Johns Hopkins medicine
Politics US veteran who survived blast in Afghanistan receives first penis and scrotum transplant
Donald Trump.
Politics Flight records obtained by Bloomberg shed new light on Trump's heavily scrutinized Moscow trip — and they seem to contradict what he told James Comey
U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Central Command and Jordanian 77th Marines Battalion pose together after conducting riot control measures training during exercise Eager Lion 2018, April 18, 2018.
Politics A Marine colonel took us behind the scenes of the intense annual military drills where US troops train in Jordan amid explosions and gunfire