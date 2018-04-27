Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Fuel subsidy: Senate makes 6 recommendations to NNPC

Politics Fuel subsidy: Nigerian parliament makes 6 recommendations to state oil firm

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The parliamentarians indicted the state oil firm for illegally paying over N216 billion as fuel subsidies in 2017

Fuel subsidy: Nigerian parliament makes 6 recommendations to state oil firm play

Nigerian lawmakers during plenary

(Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian parliament has indicted and made recommendations before the State oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for illegally paying 216 billion naira ($707.4 million) in fuel subsidies in 2017.

This is the outcome of the Senate Committee on Public Account investigation on all subsidy funds spent by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation without recourse to the National Assembly.

Senator Matthew Urhoghinde, Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts  made the committees' findings known on Thursday, April 26, 2018, during the plenary.

The upper legislative committee revealed that the House had not approved those payments by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation last year, and any further spending on subsidies should be halted with immediate effect.

The recommendations of the Senate committee include:

1. The NNPC should stop the illegal payments without appropriation henceforth;

2. The NNPC through the President should make a formal request to the National Assembly for 2018;

3. There is the need for the Federal Republic to pay all marketers their standing arrears of subsidy owed in 2017;

4. Local refineries should be given maximum attention to enable them to function at full capacity;

5. That Maikanti Baru, the DG of the NNPC should carry out a full audit of the state oil firm; and

6. Direct the committee to recommend appropriate sanctions for officers and personnel who have carried out this illegal payment.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate president in his speech directed the Chairman on Appropriations to follow up to ensure that the government submits the budget for the fuel subsidy.

He said: "We also need to ensure that the Office of the Auditor General is properly funded in the 2018 budget so that they can carry about these jobs properly.”

"Chairman Appropriations should follow up to ensure that the Government submits the budget for the fuel subsidy over the next few days so it can be submitted to us next week. Thank you very much Chairman Public Accounts & thank you all for your contributions.”

NNPC on fuel subsidy payment

The NNPC in a statement issued by its Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, on Sunday, March 4, 2018, said payment on fuel subsidy cost the state oil firm the sum of N777 million daily.

The statement said the fund was due to the rapid increase of filling stations in communities with international land and coastal borders across the country.

Top 3

1 Politics Striking video shows Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in...bullet
2 Politics 9 takeaways from Atiku Abubakar's Chatham House speechbullet
3 Politics Nigerian parliament in rowdy session over call for the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Kim Jong Un will be eating well when he meets South Korean President Moon Jae In on Friday.
Politics Kim Jong Un's dinner with South Korea's president has a special menu with hidden symbols — here's what they all mean
null
Politics North and South Korea agree to work towards a 'complete' denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and end the Korean War
Kim Jong un and Moon Jae-in laughed together at the inter-Korean summit on Friday.
Politics Kim Jong Un joked that he'll no longer 'interrupt' the South Korean president's sleep with early-morning missile tests
null
Politics North and South Korea agree to pursue signing a peace treaty