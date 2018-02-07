French President to visit Nigeria, address National Assembly

news

The government of France has revealed that President Emmanuel Macron will be visiting Nigeria in July 2018, and he is billed to address the National Assembly on issues of future and development of Nigeria.

This information was disclosed by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, during a visit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, in Abuja on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Gauer said President Macron is interested in the future and development of Nigeria. This is instructive because he (Macron) had lived and work in the country as a staff of the French Embassy in Abuja for six months.

According to a statement by the Speaker’s spokesperson, Turaki Hassan, Dogara said members of the house and indeed the National Assembly will be willing to receive Macron. The Speaker described him as ‘a man of our generation’.

Dogara further said: “He has brought a lot of youthful zest, dynamism, charisma and appeal to French politics and we will want to yield the floor to him.”

The Speaker also commended the French government for providing support in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region.